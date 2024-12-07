What is LaMarcus Aldridge's Net Worth?

LaMarcus Aldridge is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $80 million. LaMarcus Aldridge played in the NBA from 2006 to 2022, first with the Portland Trail Blazers and then with the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. A seven-time NBA All-Star, he was known on the court for his signature fadeaway jump shot. Previously, Aldridge played college basketball at the University of Texas at Austin.

Career Earnings

Over his 16-year NBA career (2006-2022), LaMarcus Aldridge earned approximately $217 million in salary. His largest contract was a 4-year, $80 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015. He signed a $72 million extension in 2017. Prior to that, he earned significant money with the Portland Trail Blazers, who selected him 2nd overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. His rookie contract was worth $13.4 million over 4 years. In his final seasons, he played briefly for the Brooklyn Nets on smaller contracts.

Early Life and High School

LaMarcus Aldridge was born on July 19, 1985 in Dallas, Texas. When he was in the fifth grade, his parents divorced; he was subsequently raised by his mother. He and his older brother LaVontae grew up playing basketball at local parks in Dallas. Due to his prodigious height of 6'7″, Aldridge was recruited by basketball coach Robert Allen to play at Seagoville High School. There, he was a second-team All-American and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A Player of the Year.

Collegiate Career

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Aldridge chose to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he played two seasons of college basketball with the Longhorns. In 2006, he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection. After that season, Aldridge chose to leave Texas to enter the NBA draft.

Portland Trail Blazers

In the 2006 NBA draft, Aldridge was chosen in the first round with the second overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. However, he was soon traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. After missing the first seven games of the 2006-07 season due to shoulder surgery, Aldridge demonstrated his effective offense by averaging 8.4 points on 54% shooting from the field in his first 14 games. Given the starting center position in early 2007, he averaged 14.7 points and eight rebounds per game in March. On the last day of the month, however, Aldridge was hospitalized for shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, and was subsequently diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. As a result, he missed the last eight games of the season. Still, for his impressive season, Aldridge was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team. He had another strong season in 2007-08, increasing his minutes per game, points per game, and rebounds per game. Aldridge continued to improve in the 2008-09 season, averaging 18.1 points per game in a career-high 81 games. He also made his postseason debut, as the Trail Blazers made it to the first round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Houston Rockets. The team made it back to the playoffs in the 2009-10 season, this time falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

In the 2010-11 season, Aldridge averaged 21.8 points per game in 81 games, and was named NBA Player of the Month for February. Back in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Trail Blazers lost in the first round to the Dallas Mavericks. Aldridge and the team had less success during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season, failing to make the playoffs. However, Aldridge did earn his first of seven NBA All-Star selections. After a so-so season in 2012-13, he came back strong in the 2013-14 season with a career-high 11.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, in December, Aldridge became the first player in Trail Blazers franchise history to record at least 30 points and 25 rebounds in a single game. He and the team returned to the playoffs, this time making it to the conference semifinals, where they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge ended his career with the Trail Blazers on a high note in the 2014-15 season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points per game and becoming the team's all-time leader in rebounds. In the playoffs, however, the team fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

San Antonio Spurs

In the summer of 2015, Aldridge signed a four-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs. He had a solid first season with the team, and helped the Spurs sweep the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs to reach the conference semifinals. In that series, the Spurs were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Aldridge and the Spurs improved their postseason run in the 2016-17 season, reaching the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. However, they were ultimately swept by the Warriors. Aldridge went on to sign a three-year contract extension with the Spurs in 2017. He had a notable 2017-18 season, marked by his 7,000th career rebound. Back in the playoffs, the Spurs fell to the Warriors in the first round.

In the 2018-19 season, Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points in a double-overtime win against the Thunder. A few weeks after that, he recorded his 18,000th career point. The Spurs advanced to the playoffs once again, this time losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. In the 2019-20 season, Aldridge recorded his 8,000th career rebound. However, his season ended early due to shoulder surgery. Aldridge had an even more abbreviated season in 2020-21 due to other injuries, limiting him to just 21 games. Following the All-Star break, he was given permission to find opportunities with other teams. Toward the end of March, Aldridge and the Spurs reached a contract buyout agreement.

Brooklyn Nets

A few days after leaving the Spurs, Aldridge signed with the Brooklyn Nets. However, after just five games with the team, he announced his retirement due to health concerns about his irregular heartbeat. Aldridge later received medical clearance to return to the team, so he re-signed with the Nets for the 2021-22 season. That season, he recorded his 20,000th career point. At the end of March in 2023, Aldridge announced his retirement for the second time.

Personal Life

Aldridge has two sons: Jaylen, who was born in 2009, and LaMarcus Jr., who was born in 2011.