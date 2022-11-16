Kyle Lowry Net Worth:

What is Kyle Lowry's Net Worth?

Kyle Lowry is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $100 million with a base salary of over $28 million. Kyle Lowry is a multiple-time All-Star point guard who has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, and is an NBA champion. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Toronto Raptors ever.

Early Life

Kyle Terrell Lowry was born on March 25, 1986, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of two sons to Marie Holloway and Lonnie Lowry Sr. His father left the family when Kyle was a young boy, leaving his mother and older brother to raise him. It was his brother, Lonnie Jr., who was instrumental in Kyle's upbringing, keeping him on the right path and teaching him the game of basketball. Kyle attended Cardinal Dougherty High School in North Philadelphia where he played point guard for their varsity basketball team. Rivals.com listed Kyle Lowry as a five-star recruit, the No. 6 point guard, and No. 28 overall prospect in the country.

Kyle Lowry went to Villanova to play college basketball where he was named to the Big East All-Rookie team and awarded the Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year. As a sophomore for the Villanova Wildcats, Lowry was named to the All-Big East Second team and First Team All-Big 5. After two years at the school, Kyle Lowry declared for the NBA Draft. He later had his No. 1 jersey retired by Villanova.

NBA Career

Kyle Lowry was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft. He played with the Grizzlies from 2006 to 2009 when he was traded to the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal involving the Orlando Magic. Here, Lowry played in the postseason for the first time and grew as a player under coach Rick Adelman. But it was with the Toronto Raptors that Kyle Lowry would establish himself as a star player.

In July of 2012, Lowry was traded to the Toronto Raptors for Gary Forbes and a future first round pick. This would mark the beginning of a turnaround for the franchise, and Kyle Lowry is credited with much of this success. It was in his second season with the team that the Raptors reached the playoffs for the first time in seven years, and they won the Atlantic Division title. The next season, the Raptors set the mark for the most wins in franchise history with 56, and they made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time. With Lowry leading the team, the Raptors continuously improved and became a force in the Eastern Conference. And in 2019, the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship by defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Kyle Lowry made the NBA All-Star team from 2015 to 2020 and was named to the 2016 All-NBA Third Team.

In 2021, the Miami Heat acquired Lowry from the Toronto Raptors via a sign-and-trade.

Contracts & Earnings

In 2014, Kyle Lowry signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. In 2017, he signed a new three-year contract worth a total of $100 million to stay with the team. He signed a one-year extension with Toronto in 2019 worth $30.5 million. As part of the sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, Lowry signed a three-year, $85 million contract in August of 2021.

Over his NBA career, Kyle Lowry has earned more than $245 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Kyle Lowry married his high school sweetheart, Ayahna Cornish, in 2012. The couple has two sons together, Karter and Kameron.