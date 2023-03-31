What is Kyle Kuzma's Net Worth?

Kyle Kuzma is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $13 million. Kyle Kuzma has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association.

Early Life

Kyle Alexander Kuzma was born on July 24, 1995, in Flint, Michigan, to high school shot put champion Karri Kuzma. He only met his father once as an infant but viewed the dad of his half-siblings, Larry Smith, as his father figure. Smith put a toy basketball rim in the living room which sparked Kyle's passion for basketball at just two years of age.

Kuzma attended Swartz Creek Community Schools but transferred to Bentley High School in Michigan. The 6'9″ power forward played at Bentley High School and Rise Academy after being noticed from his YMCA tapes. He then enrolled at the University of Utah in 2013 to continue playing basketball in college. He redshirted his freshman year but became a starter in his sophomore year. In Kuzma's junior year, he earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors. He forewent his final year of college eligibility to enter the NBA Draft but graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in sociology.

NBA Career

With the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Kyle Kuzma was selected by the Brooklyn Nets. But he was traded on draft day to the Los Angeles Lakers with Brook Lopez for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. Kyle Kuzma was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018. During his first year with the Lakers, Kuzma averaged 16.1 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game. He then signed a rookie-scale contract with Los Angeles in 2017. He played in the Rising Stars Challenge in 2018 and 2019 and was the NBA Rising Stars Challenge MVP for 2019. Kuzma scored a career-high 41 points in January of 2019 against the Detroit Pistons. He won an NBA championship in 2020 when the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games.

In August of 2021, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of a package deal for Russell Westbrook. He made his Wizards debut on October 20th and recorded 11 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists in a win over the Toronto Raptors. In January of 2023, Kuzma scored a season-high 40 points in a loss against the New York Knicks.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In July of 2017, Kyle Kuzma signed his four-year, rookie-scale contract with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $8.65 million. The Lakers exercised a $1.97 million option for 2019, and a $3.56 million option for 2020. In December of 2020, Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension with the Lakers.

Over his NBA career, Kyle Kuzma has earned more than $34.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow have been in a relationship since 2020.

Kyle Kuzma is biracial and has a younger half-brother named Andre and a younger half-sister named Briana.