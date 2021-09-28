Klay Thompson Net Worth:

splits: 13

What is Klay Thompson's Net Worth and Salary?



Klay Thompson is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $70 million. His annual salary is $32 million. He earns an additional $5 – $10 million per year from endorsements. In 2015, he helped lead the NBA's Golden State Warriors to their first NBA championship title in 40 years, and was a critical part of the Warriors' titles in 2017 and 2018 as well. Thompson is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history.

Contracts and Earnings

In 2015, Klay signed a 4-year $69 million contract with The Warriors. The contract paid an average of $17 million per year. In 2019 Klay signed a 5-year $190 million deal with the Warriors. That equates to an average annual salary of $38 million. As of this writing, it's the third-largest contract in NBA history.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Klay Thompson earned $31 million between salary and endorsements. Roughly $13 million of that income was from endorsements. Between June 2019 and June 2020 he earned $40 million.

Anta Shoe Deal

In June 2017, Klay signed a 10-year deal with Chinese shoe brand Anta. The deal pays him a base salary of $80 million total, $8 million per year. He can also earn significant bonuses and royalties depending on certain sales milestones.

Early Life and Collegiate Career

Klay Thompson was born in 1990 in Los Angeles, California to collegiate volleyball player Julie and NBA player Mychal. He has an older brother named Mychel and a younger brother named Trayce. When Thompson was two years old, he and the family moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon; there, he was childhood friends with future NBA star Kevin Love. Later, when he was 14, Thompson moved to Ladera Ranch, California, where he attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School. As a senior there, he led his school basketball team to a 30-5 record and an appearance at the Division III State Championship. In the Championship, Thompson set a state finals record by making seven three-pointers in a single game. Subsequently, he was named Division III State Player of the Year and League MVP.

For college, Thompson attended Washington State University. As a freshman on the basketball team, he started all 33 games, and was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team. In his sophomore season, Thompson led the Cougars to the Great Alaska Shooutout Championship, where he was named the Most Outstanding Player. He was subsequently named to the All-Pac-10 First Team after becoming the third fastest player in Cougars history to reach 1,000 points. As a junior in 2011, Thompson led the Pac-10 in scoring, and once again earned All-Pac-10 first-team honors. During the Pac-10 tournament, he set a tournament record with 43 points and eight three-pointers. He finished his season with 733 total points, the best single season scoring record in Washington State history.

Start of Professional Career

Following his junior season, Thompson left Washington State to declare for the 2011 NBA draft. He was ultimately selected with the 11th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors. Thompson had a successful season, and was voted to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. His sophomore year proved historic, as Thompson and teammate Stephen Curry combined to make 483 three-pointers, the most ever by an NBA duo. The pair then went on to top this record by a single point the following season.

NBA Championships

Thompson's success with the Warriors picked up in the 2014-15 season, when he signed a four-year contract extension with the team. The very next day, he scored a career-best 41 points in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He topped this in January of 2015, scoring 52 points with 11 three-pointers in a victory over the Sacramento Kings. Thompson helped lead his team to the NBA Finals that season, winning against the Cleveland Cavaliers to give the Warriors their first NBA championship title in 40 years. More history was made in the 2015-16 season, when Thompson helped the Warriors become only the second team in NBA history to win 70 games in a single season. The team made it to a second consecutive finals against the Cavaliers, but this time lost despite an early lead.

In the 2016-17 season, Thompson became the first NBA player ever to score 60 points in under 30 minutes of playing time. Moreover, he posted the highest scoring output by any Golden State Warriors player in over 42 years. The team ultimately made it to their third consecutive NBA Finals, once again facing the Cavaliers and taking their second championship in three years. The Warriors finished the playoffs with the best postseason winning percentage in NBA history, 16-1. Thompson and his team won yet another championship the following year, again defeating the Cavaliers.

Further Playing and Injuries

Thompson and the Warriors made it to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year in 2019, this time facing the Toronto Raptors. With the Raptors up 3-2, Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6, and had to leave midway through the third quarter. The Warriors ultimately fell to the Raptors. The next season, Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the Warriors. He then underwent surgery to repair his ACL, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. Thompson also missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season due to an Achilles injury.

World Cup and Olympics

Beyond the NBA, Thompson has had a successful US national team basketball career. In 2014, he was part of the gold medal-winning team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain. Two years later, he played on the US team at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, once again winning gold.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

From 2018 to 2020, Thompson was dating actress Laura Harrier. In addition to basketball, he is an avid player of chess. Thompson owns an English bulldog named Rocco.

On the philanthropic side of things, Thompson participated in disaster relief efforts to raise money to fight the 2017 Northern California wildfires. He donated $1,000 for every point he scored in home games against the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards. Thompson ultimately increased that amount to over $5,000 per point with the help of sponsors and fans. As a result, he raised around $360,000 across three games.