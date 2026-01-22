Kevin Johnson Net Worth

What is Kevin Johnson's net worth and salary?

Kevin Johnson is an American politician and former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $10 million.

Best known for his long tenure with the Phoenix Suns, Johnson was one of the most explosive and efficient point guards of the late 1980s and 1990s. At just 6'1″, he combined elite speed, strength, and court vision, regularly attacking the rim and creating offense in an era dominated by bigger guards. At his peak, Johnson was widely regarded as one of the top point guards in the league, earning multiple All-Star selections and All-NBA honors while helping anchor some of the most successful Suns teams in franchise history.

After retiring from the NBA, Johnson reinvented himself as a civic leader and entrepreneur. He became deeply involved in community development initiatives in his hometown of Sacramento, most notably through St. HOPE, an organization focused on education, youth programs, and neighborhood revitalization. That work eventually propelled him into politics, where he served two terms as Mayor of Sacramento from 2008 to 2016. Johnson's post-basketball life brought national attention and influence, but it was also marked by serious controversy that ultimately reshaped his public legacy. His story remains one of remarkable on-court success, ambitious civic engagement, and unresolved questions surrounding his conduct off the court.

Early Life and College Career

Kevin Johnson was born in Sacramento, California, in March 1966. He attended Sacramento High School, where he emerged as a standout guard with elite quickness and scoring ability. His talent earned him a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley, where he became one of the most accomplished players in the program's history.

At Cal, Johnson was a two-time First-Team All-Pac-10 selection and established himself as one of the top guards in college basketball. He finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leading scorer at the time, and his impact was later recognized when the university retired his jersey. His success at Cal made him a lottery pick in the 1987 NBA Draft.

NBA Career and Phoenix Suns Stardom

Johnson was selected seventh overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1987 NBA Draft. He played one season in Cleveland before being traded to the Phoenix Suns early in the 1988-1989 season, a move that changed the trajectory of his career.

In Phoenix, Johnson quickly flourished. During the 1988-1989 season, he won the NBA Most Improved Player Award after a dramatic leap in production and efficiency. Over the next decade, he became the Suns' offensive engine, known for his ability to penetrate defenses, finish through contact, and deliver precise passes to teammates.

Johnson was named an NBA All-Star three times and earned four All-NBA Second Team selections. He played a central role on Suns teams that consistently ranked among the Western Conference's elite, including deep playoff runs during the early 1990s. Although injuries shortened several of his seasons, his per-minute production remained among the best in the league.

After initially retiring following the 1997-1998 season, Johnson briefly returned to the NBA in 1999 before retiring permanently in 2000. The Phoenix Suns later retired his No. 7 jersey in recognition of his contributions to the franchise.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, Kevin Johnson earned approximately $30 million in salary. His highest single-season salary came during the 1997-1998 season, when he earned $8 million, which is roughly equivalent to around $13 million today after adjusting for inflation.

Johnson played during a transitional era in NBA compensation, before maximum contracts became standard. Despite multiple All-NBA selections and elite performance when healthy, injuries limited his total career earnings compared to some contemporaries. Still, his contracts reflected his status as one of the league's premier point guards throughout much of the 1990s.

Business Ventures and Community Activism

Following his playing career, Johnson focused on business and philanthropy. He founded The Kevin Johnson Corporation, which has operated real estate ventures, small businesses, and managed his speaking engagements.

In 1989, he launched St. HOPE, an after-school program in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood aimed at supporting underserved youth. The initiative later expanded into the St. HOPE Development Corporation, which worked on revitalizing commercial properties, schools, and community spaces in the area. These efforts brought Johnson national recognition as a former athlete turned civic leader.

Political Career as Mayor of Sacramento

In March 2008, Johnson announced his candidacy for Mayor of Sacramento. He was elected later that year and reelected in 2012, becoming the first African American to serve in the role. As mayor, Johnson emphasized education reform, economic development, and downtown revitalization. His tenure coincided with efforts to modernize the city's infrastructure and retain the Sacramento Kings amid relocation threats.

Johnson served as mayor until 2016, choosing not to seek reelection amid growing controversy.

Controversies and Allegations

Kevin Johnson's public career has been overshadowed by allegations of sexual abuse that date back to his time as an NBA player. In 2015, a woman alleged that Johnson sexually abused her when she was 16 years old and that he later paid her family $230,000 to prevent the matter from becoming public. In 1996, Phoenix police secretly recorded a confrontation between the accuser and Johnson, during which he can be heard apologizing while disputing aspects of the allegation.

Johnson has denied wrongdoing, but the allegations contributed significantly to his decision not to seek another term as mayor. While no criminal charges were filed, the controversy permanently altered public perception of his legacy, complicating an otherwise accomplished career in sports, business, and public service.