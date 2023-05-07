What is Kendrick Perkins's net worth and salary?

Kendrick Perkins is a retired American professional basketball player and current TV analyst who has a net worth of $28 million.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $28 Million Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 10, 1984 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Nederland Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.08 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kendrick Perkins' Net Worth

He was drafted #27 by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2003 NBA Draft. Perkins was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics where he played from 2003 to 2011 and won an NBA Championship in 2008. Perkins was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2011 where he played until 2015. In February 2015 he was traded to the Utah Jazz but was waived two days later and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished his NBA career with the Orleans Pelicans, retiring in 2018.

Early Life

Perkins was born on November 10, 1984, in Nederland, Texas, and grew up playing basketball with his brothers. He attended Clifton J. Ozen High School in Beaumont, Texas, where he won four consecutive district championships and was selected to the McDonald's All-American Game.

After graduating in 2003, Perkins went on to play college basketball at Clifton Junior College in Clifton, Texas, before being drafted into the NBA.

NBA Career

Perkins was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Memphis Grizzlies, but was immediately traded to the Boston Celtics. He spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Celtics, where he was known for his tough defense and physical play. Perkins helped the Celtics win the NBA Championship in 2008 and was a key player on the team. In 2011, Perkins was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for three seasons. He finished his NBA career with short stints on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After retiring from the NBA in 2018, Kendrick Perkins began working as a sports commentator for ESPN. He quickly became known for his insightful analysis and his ability to break down games and players in a way that was both informative and entertaining. Perkins has been a regular contributor to ESPN's NBA coverage, appearing on shows such as "The Jump" and "Get Up."

ESPN Salary

In May 2021 Kendrick signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN that boosted his annual salary from $1 million to $2 million per NBA season.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In total, Kendrick Perkins earned approximately $57 million over the course of his NBA career.

His first contract was with the Boston Celtics in 2003. He went on to sign multiple contracts with the team over the years.

In 2011, Perkins signed a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, where he signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract. He finished his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Personal Life

Kendrick Perkins is married to his high school sweetheart, Vanity Alpough. The couple has two children together, a son named Kendrick Perkins Jr. and a daughter named Kenzie Perkins. In addition to his work as a sports commentator, Perkins is also involved in a number of charitable organizations. He has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of America, among others.

Real Estate

Kendrick and his family live on a one-acre property in Tomball, Texas that features a 5,600 square foot house in a gated golf community.