Juwan Howard Net Worth:

What is Juwan Howard's Net Worth?

Juwan Howard is a retired American professional basketball player and head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team and has a net worth of $80 million. Juwan Howard is notable for becoming the first NBA player to receive a $100 million contract when he agreed to a deal with the Washington Bullets. He is also famous for his role as part of the Michigan Fab Five team.

Early Life

Juwan Antonio Howard was born on February 7, 1973, in Chicago, Illinois, and raised by Jannie Mae Howard, his maternal grandmother who adopted him. His mother was only 17 and too young to raise a child on her own, and Juwan was not close with his father. In high school at the Chicago Vocational Career Academy, he was an honors student and played on the basketball team as a center where he was named an All-American. He was scouted by several universities and decided to attend the University of Michigan.

Michigan Fab Five

Howard was a member of the Fab Five at Michigan along with Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. The combined efforts of the Fab Five led Michigan to the finals in the 1992 and 1993 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Men's Division I Basketball Championship. Due to the University of Michigan Basketball scandal during most of the 1990s, a lot of the school's records and accomplishments have been forfeited by NCAA sanctions. However, Howard was not personally implicated, and his 1993-94 All-American season accomplishment remains.

NBA Career

Juwan Howard was selected by the Washington Bullets with the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. And after an All-Rookie first season and an All-Star and All-NBA second season, he became the first NBA player to sign a $100 million contract. He played for the Washington Bullets/Wizards franchise until 2001 and bounced around the league between the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Bobcats, and Portland Trail Blazers before signing on with the Miami Heat in 2010 where he made his first career NBA Finals appearance. The following season, he won his first NBA championship when the Heat won the 2012 NBA Finals, and he returned to the team the next year to win a second championship.

Coaching Career

After retiring as a player in 2013, Juwan Howard remained in the Miami Heat organization as an assistant coach for the next six seasons before accepting the head coaching gig of the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team in 2019. Due to the team's success under his leadership, Howard won numerous coaching awards for the 2020-2021 season during which they made the Big Ten championship game.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Juwan Howard signed a seven-year, $105.4 million contract with the Washing Bullets. In 2003, he signed a five-year, $29.5 million deal with the Orlando Magic. Between 1996 and 2006, he earned a salary of $15 million per year.

Over the course of his 19 year NBA career, Juwan Howard earned more than $149 million in salary alone.

Real Estate

In 1996, Juwan Howard purchased a town home in the River North area of Chicago for $490,000. In 2009, he bought a $2.55 million three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot unit in the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

In 2005, Howard bought a 3.5-acre, $11.775 million property in South Florida's Gables Estates to build a house and dock for his new yacht named the Fab 5. After the 2012 Heat championship, he sold the home within a week for $10 million.

Personal Life

Juwan Howard has been married to Jenine Wardally since 2002. They have two sons together, Jace, who was born in 2001, and Jett, who was born in 2003. Juwan also has another son, Juwan Howard Jr., who was born in 1992 to Markita Blyden, who was runner-up for Michigan's Miss Basketball. In total, Howard has six children to four different women.

Juwan is the founder of the Juwan Howard Foundation, which helps underprivileged youth in Washington, DC. and Chicago by fostering youth basketball activities. As a student-athlete at the University of Michigan, Howard volunteered to visit patients at the school's hospitals and continued to do charity work and hospital visits throughout his career. Howard was recognized by The Sporting News in 2001 as one of the "Good Guys in Sports" and won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in 2010 for his contributions to the community.

Howard has had a small acting career appearing on a 1999 episode of The West Wing titled "The Crackpots and These Women" in which he played Mr. Grant, a former Duke basketball player who worked for the President's Council on Physical Fitness. He also appeared in the basketball film Hoop Dreams in 1994, on several TV shows like "Arli$$," "Beyond the Glory," and "Son-in-Law."