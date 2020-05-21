Jud Buechler net worth: Jud Buechler is an American former professional basketball player and coach who has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for winning three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. During his NBA career Jud earned $14.7 million in salary alone.

Jud Buechler was born in San Diego, California in June 1968. He was a 6'6″ small forward who played at Poway High School. Buechler played his college basketball for Arizona where he was first-team All-Pac-10 in 1990. He was drafted #38 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1990 NBA Draft. Jud Buechler played for the New Jersey Nets from 1990 to 1991 and the San Antonio Spurs in 1991. He played for the Golden State Warriors from 1991 to 1994, the Chicago Bulls from 1994 to 1998, and the Detroit Pistons from 1999 to 2001. He also played for the Phoenix Suns in 2001 and the Orlando Magic from 2001 to 2002. Buechler won three NBA championships with the Bulls in 1996, 1997, and 1998. He was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016 to 2018 and became an assistant with the New York Knicks in 2018.