What is Jrue Holiday's net worth and salary?

Jrue Holiday is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $120 million. Jrue Holiday is known for his two-way excellence as a point guard and shooting guard in the NBA. Widely respected for his defense, playmaking, and leadership, Holiday has built a reputation as one of the league's most complete guards. Drafted in 2009 by the Philadelphia 76ers, he went on to become an NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, and a perennial member of the All-Defensive Team. Holiday has played for the 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics, leaving an impact at each stop. Off the court, he and his wife, former U.S. soccer star Lauren Holiday, have been recognized for their philanthropy and activism, particularly through the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund.

Early Life

Jrue Randall Holiday was born on June 12, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, into an athletic family. His parents, Shawn and Toya, both played college basketball at Arizona State University, and his brothers Justin and Aaron also became NBA players. Holiday was a standout at Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, where he was named a McDonald's All-American and considered one of the top recruits in the nation. He played one season at UCLA before declaring for the 2009 NBA Draft.

NBA Career

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Holiday with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He quickly established himself as a talented young point guard, becoming an All-Star in 2013. That same year, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played seven seasons and developed a reputation as one of the league's elite defenders.

In 2020, Holiday was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, a move that proved pivotal. His defense and clutch play were instrumental in the Bucks' 2021 championship run, where he delivered standout performances alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Holiday's defensive pressure, particularly in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, helped secure Milwaukee's first title in 50 years.

In 2023, he was traded to the Boston Celtics as part of a blockbuster deal, adding veteran leadership and championship experience to one of the Eastern Conference's strongest rosters. With Boston, Holiday continued to thrive as a defensive anchor and reliable scorer, further cementing his legacy as one of the best two-way guards of his generation.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Jrue Holiday has earned more than $250 million in NBA salary. After his rookie contract with the 76ers, he signed a four-year, $41 million extension in 2012, rewarding his All-Star play. In 2017, he secured his biggest payday with the New Orleans Pelicans, inking a five-year, $131 million deal.

When traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, Holiday signed a four-year, $135 million extension in 2021, which included player options and incentives tied to performance and accolades. That deal placed him among the top-earning guards in the league and reflected his value as a two-way cornerstone on a championship team. By 2025, his cumulative on-court earnings ranked him among the highest-paid players of his draft class.

Real Estate

Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, have invested in several homes during his NBA career. While playing in New Orleans, they owned a residence in the city that they eventually sold after his trade to Milwaukee. In 2021, reports noted that Holiday purchased a property in Wisconsin to settle closer to the Bucks. Following his trade to the Boston Celtics, he also invested in a residence in the Boston area to accommodate his family during the season.

The Holidays have also been connected to real estate holdings in California, where both Jrue and Lauren grew up and continue to spend time in the offseason. Their real estate activity reflects the mobility of NBA players but also their focus on establishing family bases in both their professional and personal home regions.

Personal Life

In 2013, Jrue married Lauren Cheney Holiday, a former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star and Olympic gold medalist. The couple has two children together. Their relationship has drawn admiration, particularly after Lauren faced a serious health battle in 2016, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor during pregnancy. Jrue took time away from basketball to support her recovery, a decision that highlighted his dedication to family.

Beyond basketball, the Holidays have been deeply involved in philanthropy. In 2020, they launched the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, pledging millions to support Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Holiday's blend of athletic success, financial savvy, and humanitarian work has made him one of the most respected figures in professional sports.