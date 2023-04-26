What is Josh Smith's Net Worth?

Josh Smith is an American former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Josh Smith earned his net worth playing in the NBA over the course of 13 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $50 Million Date of Birth: Dec 5, 1985 (37 years old) Place of Birth: College Park Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Profession: Basketball player, Athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Josh Smith's Net Worth

Early Life

Joshua Smith was born on December 5, 1985, in College Park, Georgia, one of five children to Pete and Paulette Smith. He attended John McEachern High to start on the path to becoming a highly touted basketball prospect. Before his senior season, he played alongside future NBA players Randolph Morris and Dwight Howard on the Atlanta Celtics AAU team. Josh transferred to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year where he was teammates with Rajon Rondo. Oak Hill went 38-0 that year with Smith averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, six blocks, and three steals per game. He was named a McDonald's All-American and First-Team Parade All-American in 2004. Josh Smith committed to play for Indiana University but ultimately decided to forgo college to enter the NBA Draft.

NBA Career

With the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft, Josh Smith was selected by the Atlanta Hawks. He won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend of his rookie year. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. In December of 2004, Smith became the youngest player in NBA history to record 10 blocked shots in one game. And in March of 2007, he became the youngest player to break the 500 career block benchmark. In 2010, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. The six-foot-nine, 225-pound power forward/small forward played with the Hawks until 2013 when he signed on with the Detroit Pistons. He was only with the Pistons for a season before bouncing around to the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers before finding his way back to Houston for a second stint. Smith then signed a three-month deal with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2016 before making an NBA comeback. His last NBA action came in November of 2017 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nicknamed J-Smoove, Smith appeared in 52 postseason games, all of them with Atlanta between 2008 and 2013. Their best showing came in 2011 when the Hawks played in 12 playoff games.

Over his NBA career, Smith averaged 14.5 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2008, the Atlanta Hawks matched the Memphis Grizzlies' offer sheet on a five-year, $58 million deal to retain him. In 2013, Smith signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. His three-month contract with the Sichuan Blue Whales was worth more than $1.5 million.

Josh Smith earned nearly $116.3 million over the course of his NBA career in salary alone.

Personal Life

Josh Smith married Alexandria Lopez in July of 2010. The couple has three kids together, two sons and a daughter.

Josh's father, Pete, was a professional basketball player during the 1970s in the American Basketball Association.