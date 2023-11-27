Josh Giddey Net Worth

What is Josh Giddey's Net Worth?

Josh Giddey is an Australian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $10 million. Josh Giddey plays for the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder. Previously, from 2020 to 2021, he played for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers in his native Australia. Among his career achievements, Giddey became the youngest NBA player ever to record a triple-double when he did so at the age of 19 in his rookie season.

Salary and Contracts

In August 2021 Josh signed a 4-year $27 million contract with the Thunder that is fully-guaranteed. In the first year of the contract he earned $6 million, followed by $6.3 million then $6.5 million and finally $8.3 million.

Weet-Bix Endorsement Deal

In 2021 Josh signed a 4-year $40 million endorsement deal with the cereal brand Weet-Bix.

Early Life and Education

Josh Giddey was born on October 10, 2002 in Melbourne, Australia and was raised in the suburb of Yarraville. His parents, Warrick and Kim, both played professional basketball in Australia, and his sister Hannah played college basketball in the United States. Giddey was educated at St. Kevin's College and then at the University of Canberra Senior Secondary College Lake Ginninderra. While attending the latter school, he trained with the NBA Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport, where he emerged as one of the top basketball prospects in the nation. In early 2020, Giddey helped the NBA Academy win the Torneo Junior Ciutat de L'Hospitalet, and was named the MVP of the tournament.

Adelaide 36ers

In March of 2020, Giddey joined the National Basketball League's Next Stars program, which is designed to develop NBA draft prospects. As part of the program, he signed with the NBL's Adelaide 36ers. Giddey made a major impact on the team, becoming the youngest Australian in NBL history to record a triple-double, which he did in a game against the New Zealand Breakers in April of 2021. He recorded another triple-double in the 36ers' next game, making him the first-ever Australian to achieve a triple-double in consecutive games. A week later, Giddey posted his third career triple-double. He was eventually released from the 36ers' active playing roster so he could prepare for the 2021 NBA draft. Giddey finished the season with averages of 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 7.6 assists per game in 28 games. He was subsequently named NBL Rookie of the Year.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the sixth overall pick. On the day he signed his contract with the team, he sustained an ankle injury in his NBA Summer League debut and was sidelined for the remainder of the competition. Giddey made his full NBA debut that October, posting four points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in a loss to the Utah Jazz. The next week, he recorded his first career double-double in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. For games played in October and November, Giddey was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month. He earned that honor again for December after he recorded a scoreless double-double, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Giddey continued his success into the new year when he became the youngest-ever NBA player to record a triple-double, at the age of 19. Moreover, he earned another NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor, a title he won for a fourth consecutive month in February.

At the end of March in 2022, Giddey was ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season due to a hip injury. He finished his rookie season with the Thunder averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game in 54 games. Giddey went on to have a strong second season in 2022-23. In a January game against the Miami Heat, he became only the fourth NBA player ever to record at least 1,000 points, 700 rebounds, and 500 assists in their first 100 career games. Days later, Giddey posted a season-high 28 points in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets. During the NBA play-in tournament in April, he scored 31 points in a win over the Pelicans. Giddey finished the season with averages of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game in 76 games. For the third consecutive year, the Thunder failed to advance to the playoffs.

National Team Career

Giddey has played for the Australian men's national basketball team on multiple occasions. With the junior team, he played in the 2019 FIBA Oceania Under-17 Championship, where he helped lead his team to a gold medal. Giddey made his senior national team debut in early 2020 during qualification for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup. He later played with the senior team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he was named the FIBA Basketball World Cup Rising Star after averaging 19.4 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game.

Underage Relationship Controversy

In November of 2023, photos and video were posted on social media that led to Giddey being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an allegedly underage girl. The NBA soon opened an investigation into the matter. Giddey, as well as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, declined to comment.