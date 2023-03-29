What is José Calderón's Net Worth?

Jose Calderon is a Spanish former professional basketball player and basketball executive who has a net worth of $35 million. Jose Calderon played for 12 seasons in the NBA before retiring and becoming an NBPA assistant and taking the role of a special advisor with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $35 Million Date of Birth: Sep 28, 1981 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Villanueva de la Serena Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: Spain 💰 Compare José Calderón's Net Worth

Early Life

Jose Manuel Calderon Borrallo was born on September 28, 1981, in Villanueva de la Serena, Spain. His father played basketball for the hometown team, Doncel La Serena, and Jose would tag along to games and practices and fall in love with the game. After winning a junior team championship, Jose Calderon was invited to play professional basketball.

European Career

Calderon played with Diputacion Foral Alava, CB Lucentum Alicante, and Baloncesto Fuenlabrada, where he was good enough to be asked to play for the Spanish national team in the 2002 FIBA World Championship. The team placed fifth. Jose then joined Tau Ceramica and helped the team win the Spanish King's Cup. They were also runners-up in the Liga ACB of the Spanish League and the EuroLeague.

In 2006, he won a FIBA World Cup title. Jose won two Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012, and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He helped the team to a EuroBasket title in 2011, and won two silver medals in 2003 and 2007 and a bronze in 2013. He was an All-EuroBasket Team selection in 2007.

NBA Career

In 2005, Jose Calderon signed on with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent. He struggled with his shooting the first year but soon made the adjustment. The six-foot-two, 211-pound point guard played with the Raptors until 2013 when he joined the Detroit Pistons. Shortly after, Calderon played for the Dallas Mavericks from 2013 until 2014. He then played for New York Knicks, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returned to the Pistons in 2018 for a season before retiring as a player.

Calderon joined the National Basketball Players Association as the special assistant to the executive director for the 2019-2020 season. He was then hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a special advisor to the front office in January of 2022.

As a player, Jose Calderon was highly efficient and established himself as one of the best free throw shooters in the game.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Jose Calderon signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Toronto Raptors in 2008. He then agreed on a four-year, $29 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks in 2013. His highest-earning season was 2012-2013 when he made $11 million playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Over his 12-year NBA career, Jose Calderon earned more than $84.2 million in salary alone.

In March 2017, Jose earned $415,000 for being on the Golden State Warriors for less than two hours.

Personal Life

Jose Calderon is married to Ana Hurtado, and the couple has a son together. Jose is a co-owner of an organic pig farm.

Calderon was involved with the NBA's Right To Play Athlete Ambassador program, in which he worked to help youth in poorer parts of the world. He donated $14,000 to the program after a game against the Chicago Bulls ($1,000 per assist).