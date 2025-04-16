What Is Jonas Valančiūnas' Net Worth?

Jonas Valančiūnas is a Lithuanian professional basketball player who has a net worth of $35 million. Born on May 6, 1992, in Utena, Lithuania, Jonas Valančiūnas is a 7'0″ center who started his career in Lithuania playing for the Vilnius Perlas from 2008 to 2010 and the Vilnius Lietuvos Rytas from 2010 to 2012. Valančiūnas was drafted #5 by the Toronto Raptors in the 2011 NBA Draft and has gone on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelican, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings. He also represents Lithuania in international competition and has won gold medals at the 2011 FIBA World Under-19 Championship, the 2010 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship, the 2008 FIBA Europe Under-16 Championship, and the 2007 European Youth Olympic Festival. Jonas was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2013.

Valančiūnas won the LKL championship and the LKF Cup championship in 2010. He was named LKL MVP in 2012 and is a three-time LKL All-Star and a two-time LKL All-Star Game MVP. Jonas is a three-time Lithuanian Player of the Year and a two-time FIBA Young Player of the Year. He was named MVP at the FIBA Under-19 World Championship, FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship, and FIBA Europe Under-16 Championship. In 2015, he signed a four-year deal with the Raptors for $64 million. Valančiūnas has appeared in the 2012 documentaries "The Other Dream Team" and "We are… for the Lithuania!" and the 2016 film "Received Call 3."

Career

Jonas began his professional basketball career with Perlas Vilnius in 2008. The team was part of the Lithuanian National Basketball League (NKL) during the 2008–09 season, but they moved up to the Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) for the 2009–10 season. In early 2009, Valančiūnas signed a contract with Lietuvos Rytas, but since Perlas was that team's daughter club, he didn't move to Lietuvos Rytas until January 2010. The following month, the team won the Lithuanian Basketball Federation LKF Cup. They also made it to the LKL Finals in 2010, 2011, and 2012, winning in 2010. In 2012, Jonas was named the VTB United League February MVP, won the EuroCup Rising Star award, and was selected for the All-EuroCup squad. He played in the LKL All-Star Game in 2010, 2011, and 2012 and was named the LKL All-Star Game MVP in 2011 and 2012. He was also named Lithuanian Basketball Player of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2014 and the FIBA European Young Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013. In the 2011 NBA Draft, Jonas was the fifth overall pick. He signed with the Toronto Raptors, and he scored 12 points during his NBA debut on October 31, 2012, making him the first Raptors rookie since the mid-1990s to score a double-double in his first game. He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in April 2013 and MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League in July 2013.

In August 2015, Valančiūnas signed a four-year contract extension worth $64 million. Before the 2015–16 season, ESPN ranked him #57 on its list of the NBA's best 400 players. In November 2015, he fractured his left hand and had to sit out 17 games. In March 2017, Jonas made team history by recording 13 rebounds in one quarter. In February 2019, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the following month, he set a team record for defensive rebounds in a game (23). In April 2019, he was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a sprained ankle. In July 2019, Valančiūnas reportedly signed a $45 million, three-year contract with the team, but in August 2021, he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Two months later, he signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the team. In July 2024, Jonas signed a $30 million, three-year contract with the Washington Wizards, and in February 2025, the Wizards traded him to the Sacramento Kings. He has also played for Lithuania's national team, winning gold medals at the 2007 European Youth Olympic Festival, 2008 European U-16 Championship, 2010 European U-18 Championship, and 2011 World U-19 Cup. The team won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 EuroBasket and a bronze medal at the 2007 European U-16 Championship.

Personal Life

Jonas has two sons with his wife, Eglė Ačaitė. Valančiūnas markets miniature basketball-themed figurines as the face of the "Itty Bitty Ballers" campaign, and proceeds from sales of the figurines are donated to the MLSE Foundation. In 2017, he launched his own charity, the Jonas Valančiūnas Foundation, which is dedicated to helping adolescents who have behavioral challenges. The foundation opened Išvien (United), an adolescent's day home, in 2018.

Career Highlights and Awards

Jonas was an All-LKL Defensive Team selection and an LKL All-Star every year from 2010 to 2012. He has been named FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP (2011), FIBA Young Player of the Year (2011 and 2012), LKL Most Improved Player (2011 and 2012), LKL blocks leader (2011 and 2012), LKL All-Star Game MVP (2011 and 2012), Lithuanian Player of the Year (2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2021), EuroCup Rising Star (2012), LKL MVP (2012), LKL Domestic Player of the Year (2012), VTB United League rebounding leader (2012), and VTB United League blocks leader (2012). Valančiūnas was selected for the All-LKL Team in 2011 and 2012, the All-EuroCup First Team and All-VTB United League First Team in 2012, and the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2013.

Real Estate

Jonas owns a $920,000 home in Germantown, Tennessee. The home measures 4,600 square feet and includes four bedrooms and five bedrooms.