Joe Smith is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $100 thousand. Joe Smith played in the NBA from 1995 to 2011. The Golden State Warriors drafted Smith with the first overall pick of the first round during the 1995 NBA Draft. He played with the Warriors until 1998 before joining about a dozen teams during the remainder of his career, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Detroit Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks, the New Jersey Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith finished his lengthy career as a journeyman with 11,208 points, 6,575 rebounds, and 868 blocks. Smith is tied for most franchises played with during an NBA career with 12.

Career Earnings

During his career Joe Smith earned $61 million in total salary. His highest-paid season was 2005-2005 when he earned $6.3 million from the Bucks.

Financial Problems

Unfortunately, Joe Smith is one of the many former NBA players who experienced financial problems after leaving the league. As we stated a moment ago, Joe earned $61 million during in NBA salary. That would become roughly $20 million after taxes and various other professional fees. In March 2018 it was reported that Joe was living "paycheck-to-paycheck" and attempting to pay down $160,000 worth of debt. He reportedly spent the money on homes, cars, a costly divorce and bad investments. He would later explain in an interview with Alex Rodriguez that he never fully appreciated how Uncle Sam would in fact take half of his income. He also regretted buying a new home every time he was traded. Those homes became difficult to sale in a pinch and caused him to lose money on most transactions. His car collection grew to include two Range Rovers, a Bentley and a Corvette, among other luxury cars. By the time he was interviewed by A-Rod in mid-2018 Joe was making around $26,000 per year coaching basketball, while drowning in monthly expenses and growing debt.

College Career

Joe Smith's college career was nothing short of phenomenal, a captivating prologue to his professional journey in the NBA. Attending the University of Maryland, Smith played two extraordinary seasons, quickly establishing himself as a standout player in college basketball. His undeniable talent, fierce competitiveness, and strong work ethic were evident as he dominated the court, playing for the Maryland Terrapins.

From the onset, Smith exhibited remarkable skills and adaptability, bringing energy, determination, and a nuanced understanding of the game to every match. His impressive performances earned him the UPI Player of the Year award and ACC Player of the Year honors, solidifying his reputation as one of college basketball's premier talents. Smith's college career was marked by exceptional achievements and accolades, each game a testament to his potential and showcasing his readiness for the professional leagues. His undeniable prowess and ability to enhance team dynamics made him an influential figure, contributing significantly to the Terrapins' successes during his tenure.

NBA Career

Joe was chosen as the first overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. His entry into the league was met with high expectations, and Smith embraced the challenges with the tenacity and passion that had characterized his college career. His rookie season was impressive, earning him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and cementing his status as a valuable player with immense potential.

Smith's NBA journey, however, would be defined by his adaptability and resilience, as he transitioned through several teams, each chapter bringing unique experiences and challenges. Throughout his career, Smith played for numerous teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chicago Bulls, among others. His versatility as a power forward, coupled with his consistent performance, made him a sought-after player, contributing valuable experience and skill wherever he played.

In various stages of his career, Smith proved to be a significant asset, bringing a veteran's knowledge and adaptability to the court. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively allowed him to maintain relevance and stay competitive in the evolving landscape of the NBA. Despite the transitions and changes, Smith's dedication to the game remained steadfast, as did his contributions to the teams he played for, reflecting his professionalism and love for basketball.

Personal Life

Joe's first marriage was to a woman named Yolanda Smith. They had three children before she filed for divorce in 2011, reportedly over Joe's infidelity.

In 2018 Joe married Kisha Chavis. In October 2023 Kisha uploaded a video in which she recorded Joe's reaction to finding out that she had an OnlyFans account.