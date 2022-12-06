Joe Johnson Net Worth:

What is Joe Johnson's Net Worth?

Joe Johnson is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $90 million. Joe Johnson has played in the NBA for such teams as the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Boston Celtics. Prior to his NBA career, he played college basketball at the University of Arkansas for two seasons. Johnson has also played with the United States national team, winning the bronze medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championship in Japan.

Contracts and Career Earnings

In August 2005 Joe signed a 5-year $67 million deal with Phoenix. On July 4, 2010, Joe Johnson signed a 6-year, $123 million contract with Atlanta. During his career Joe Johnson has earned $220 million from his NBA salary alone.

Early Life and High School

Joe Johnson was born on June 29, 1981 in Little Rock, Arkansas as the only child of single mother Diane, a psychiatric hospital nurse. As a teenager, he went to Little Rock Central High School, where he played on the basketball team.

Collegiate Career

For college, Johnson went to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. In his freshman season in 1999-2000, he averaged 16 points per game and was selected to the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Tournament team. Johnson ultimately led Arkansas to the SEC men's basketball tournament, which they won over Auburn. As a sophomore, Johnson continued his success, once again being named to the SEC All-Tournament team.

Beginning of Professional Career

After wrapping up his sophomore season at Arkansas, Johnson declared for the 2001 NBA draft. He was selected by the Boston Celtics, and went on to play in 48 games for the team throughout the first half of the 2001-02 season. In February of 2002, Johnson was traded to the Phoenix Suns, with which he began proving his dominance as a player. Across his three-and-a-half seasons with the team, he averaged 14 points per game and became a clutch three-point shooter. In his final season, Johnson led the Suns to the 2005 playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks

Johnson was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the summer of 2005. In his first season, he led the team in numerous categories, including points (20.2 per game) and assists (6.5 per game). In March of 2006, Johnson scored a career-high 42 points and a career-high 17 assists. He only continued to improve the next season, averaging 25 points per game. In 2008, Johnson helped lead the Hawks to their first playoff appearance in nine years, a campaign that brought them all the way to Game 7.

Brooklyn Nets

In the summer of 2012, Johnson was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Following a spotty start to his first season with the team, he gathered steam with a 32-point game in December, as well as a game-winning buzzer beater in double overtime a week later. Johnson recorded another winning shot in double overtime in early 2013. The season after that, he scored a career-high 10 three-pointers in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the 2014-15 season, Johnson reached a major achievement when he became the seventh player in NBA history to record 18,000 career points and 1,600 career three-pointers.

Miami Heat and Utah Jazz

After being waived by the Nets in a buyout agreement in early 2016, Johnson signed with the Miami Heat. In his debut game, he scored 12 points in a victory over the New York Knicks. Ultimately, Johnson helped lead the Heat to the playoffs, where they fell in the second round.

In the summer of 2016, Johnson signed with the Utah Jazz. He was immediately put into the starting lineup in place of Gordon Hayward, who was taken out by an injury. Johnson had a strong first season with the Jazz, leading the team to the playoffs and helping the Jazz notch its first postseason series victory in seven years. His second season was less successful, as he was sidelined for 21 games due to a wrist injury.

Brief Contracts

Johnson was acquired by the Sacramento Kings in early 2018, but was waived days later. He subsequently signed with the Houston Rockets, making his debut in a victory over the Kings. Later, in 2019, Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons; he was waived by the team the next month.

Return to the Celtics

Nearly 20 years after first playing for the Boston Celtics, Johnson returned to the team in December of 2021. The gap between his two stints is the longest in NBA history.

Other Playing

Beyond the NBA, Johnson has played in the Big3 league. In 2019, he was named the league's MVP and won his first Big3 championship with the Triplets. Johnson claimed his second MVP title in 2021. He ultimately retired from the Big3 midway through the 2022 regular season. Johnson also played in the Basketball Tournament in 2020, leading the Overseas Elite to the semifinals.

On the global stage, Johnson has played with the United States national team. He made his debut in the 2006 FIBA World Championship, winning the bronze medal with his team by defeating Argentina. Johnson later returned to the US national team for the final round of the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup qualification.