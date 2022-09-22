Jerry Stackhouse Net Worth:

What is Jerry Stackhouse's Net Worth?

Jerry Stackhouse is a former American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Jerry Stackhouse was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers as a third round draft pick in the 1995 Draft. During his first season with the 76ers he averaged 19.2 points per game. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie team. He played for multiple teams during a career that lasted through the 2013 season. More recently, he has worked as an NBC TV analyst and as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

Career Earnings

During his 18 season NBA career, Jerry Stackhouse earned $84 million in salary alone.

Early Life

Stackhouse was born on November 5, 1974 in Kinston, North Carolina. He began playing basketball form a young age and obviously had a talent for the sport. By the time he was a sophomore in high school, he was a premier player. He attended Kinston High School and was the state player of the year in North Carolina in 1991-1992. For his final year of high school, he played for Oak Hill Academy and led the team to an undefeated season. He was a two-time first time Parade All-American selection and also earned the title of MVP of the McDonald's All American Game.

Following high school, Stackhouse attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In his sophomore season, he lead the team in scoring with an average of 19.2 points per game. During his time at UNC, he lead the team to a Final Four appearance and was named as the National Player of the Year by "Sports Illustrated." He left the team after two years to be drafted in the NBA but continued working on his degree, ultimately earning a bachelor's degree in African American Studies in 1999.

Playing Career

Stackhouse was selected in the first round of the 1995 NBA draft with the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. Many comparisons were drawn between Stackhouse and Michael Jordan, as both had played at UNC and had been picked third in the draft. In his first season with the 76ers, Stackhouse led his team with a 19.2 points per game average and was named to the NBA All-Rookie team. He remained with the 76ers midway through the 1997 season.

In 1997, Stackhouse was traded to the Detroit Pistons. He played well with the Pistons, steadily increasing his average points per game until he reached his career-high average of 29.8 points per game in 2001. During the 2002 offseason, Stackhouse was traded to the Washington Wizards in a six-player deal. In his first season with Washington, he led the team in points and assists per game. He became the only teammate to average more points per game than Michael Jordan for an entire season. However, he then suffered a knee injury and had to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee during the 2003-2004 season, meaning that he was only to play in 26 games that season.

In the 2004 offseason, Stackhouse was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. However, due to ongoing issues with his knee in addition to a groin injury, he did not play for 41 games during his first two season with the Mavericks. He often game off the bench as the 6th man throughout much of the '04-'05 and '05-'06 seasons. He did play in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Stackhouse was one of several players suspended from play during the 2006 playoffs due to flagrant fouls. He remained with the Mavericks until he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July of 2009. He then briefly joined the Miami Heat before playing for the Atlanta Hawks for one season in 2011. In 2012, he signed a one year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. After the Nets' first-round playoff loss to the Chicago Bulls in 2013, Stackhouse announced his retirement.

Other Professional Pursuits

In November of 2013, Stackhouse announced he had joined Fox Sports Detroit as an analyst of the Pistons. He provided studio analysis primarily but also was a road commentator several times. He also worked as a college basketball analyst for the ACC Network and Fox Sports Detroit.

In June of 2015, Stackhouse was hired to serve as an assistant coach by the Toronto Raptors. He helped the team finish second in the Eastern Conference and reach the Eastern Conference Finals during his first season in the role. In September of 2016, the Raptors named him the head coach for the Raptors 905, the Raptors' NBA Development League team. He led the team to a successful year in the 2016-2017 season as the team was crowned champion of the NBA D-League. Stackhouse himself was named NBA D-league Coach of the Year in 2017.

Stackhouse, in hopes of being made a head coach of an NBA team, then moved to the Memphis Grizzles where he served as an assistant coach for the 2018-2019 NBA season. He then decided to coach at the collegiate level. In April of 2019, Stackhouse signed a six-year contract with the Vanderbilt Commodores of Vanderbilt University in which he took on the role of head coach.

Personal Life

Stackhouse married wife Ramirra Marks in 2000. Together, the couple have three children – Jaye, Alexis, and Antonio. His eldest son, Jaye, played football at the University of North Carolina, his father's alma mater. His other two children are also athletic. He is also the younger brother of Tony Dawson, who also was a professional basketball player.

In 2017, Stackhouse completed the executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports at Harvard Business School.