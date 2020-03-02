Jayson Tatum Net Worth

How much is Jayson Tatum Worth?

in Richest AthletesNBA Players
Jayson Tatum net worth:
$7 Million

Jayson Tatum net worth: Jayson Tatum is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $7 million. He is best known for being an NBA All-Star with the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum was born in St. Louis, Missouri in March 1998. He is a 6'8″ small forward and power forward. Tatum played for Chaminade College Prep where he was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and Mr. Show-Me Basketball in 2016. The same year, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit, and was a McDonald's All-American. Tatum played his college basketball at Duke and was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and third-team All-ACC. He was drafted #3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. Jayson Tatum was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018 and was an NBA All-Star in 2020 when he also won the NBA Skills Challenge. He won gold medals representing the United States at the FIBA U17 and U19 World Championships.

Jayson Tatum Net Worth

Net Worth:$7 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion