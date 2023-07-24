Jaylen Brown net worth

What is Jaylen Brown's net worth and salary?

Jaylen Brown is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $80 million. His annual salary from the NBA alone is $61 million.

On July 25, 2023 Jaylen signed the largest contract in NBA history, a 5-year $304 million extension that comes with an average annual salary of $61 million. Prior to signing that contract he had earned $70 million in salary from the NBA alone.

Jaylen Brown was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and quickly became a key part of the Celtics' core. Brown is a versatile two-way player who can score, rebound, and defend at a high level. He is also a rising star in the community, and is involved in a number of charitable organizations.

Early Life

Jaylen Brown was born in Marietta, Georgia on October 24, 1996. He is a 6'7″ small forward and shooting guard.

He attended Wheeler High School in Marietta, where he was a five-star recruit and one of the top players in the country. Brown averaged 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game as a senior, and was named the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

In 2015 he was Mr. Georgia Basketball as well as a first-team Parade All-American and McDonald's All-American.

College

Brown chose to play college basketball for the California Golden Bears. As a freshman, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, Brown averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

NBA Career

Brown was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He made his NBA debut on October 26, 2016, against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 17 points in his debut, and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October.

Brown has quickly become a key part of the Celtics' core. As of this writing he has averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in his career. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2021.

Brown has been a key part of the Celtics' success in recent years. He has helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2022. He was also named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2021.

Career Earnings

Brown has signed several contracts with the Celtics. His rookie contract was a four-year $22.1 million deal. Ahead of the 2019-2020 season he signed a $107 million extension. He actually turned down an $80 million initial offer.

On July 25, 2023, Jaylen signed the largest contract in NBA history, a five-year $304 million extension. That latest contract has an average annual salary of $61 million.

He has also earned money from endorsements with companies such as Under Armour, Beats by Dre, and Pepsi.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In July 2020 Jaylen paid $7.8 million for a seven bedroom mansion in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The home had been listed a few months earlier for $11 million. The 10,100 square foot mansion sits on a 1.5-acre lot.

