Javaris Crittenton Net Worth

What is Javaris Crittenton's Net Worth and Salary?

Javaris Crittenton is a former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $10,000. Javaris Crittenton's career lasted from 2007 to 2011. During that time, he played for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Washington Wizards, as well as the CBA's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions and the NBA D-League's Dakota Wizards.

In the summer of 2011, Crittenton was charged with the murder of Jullian Jones; after pleading guilty in 2015, he spent eight years in prison before being granted an early release in the spring of 2023.

Career Earnings

During his Career Javaris earned a total of $4 million in salary.

Murder Charges and Prison Sentence

In August of 2011, Crittenton was charged with the murder of 22-year-old mother Jullian Jones. The Atlanta Police Department indicated that Jones was not the intended target, and that Crittenton had intended to target someone who had previously robbed him. While in California waiting to board a flight back to Atlanta, Crittenton was arrested by the FBI. He denied any involvement in the murder, and was eventually released on a $230,000 bond. Later, in the spring of 2013, Crittenton and his cousin Douglas Gamble were indicted on 12 counts related to Jones's death, including charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and giving false statements.

While out on bond in early 2014, Crittenton was arrested for his involvement in selling multi-kilo quantities of cocaine and hundreds of pounds of marijuana. He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. In the spring of 2015, shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin, Crittenton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection to the 2011 murder of Jullian Jones. Originally sentenced to 23 years in prison, he later had his sentence reduced to 10 years. Crittenton was ultimately released after eight years in the spring of 2023.

Early Life and High School

Javaris Crittenton was born on New Year's Eve, 1987 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a teenager, he attended Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, where he played high school basketball. Along with fellow future NBA player Dwight Howard, Crittenton led Southwest Atlanta to a GHSA class A state championship in 2004. The next year, the school made it to the GHSA class A state finals but lost to Randolph-Clay. As a senior in 2006, Crittenton once again helped lead Southwest Atlanta to a GHSA class A state championship. After the season, he was named a McDonald's All-American.

Collegiate Career

For college, Crittenton went to Georgia Tech University, where he played one season with the Yellow Jackets basketball team from 2006 to 2007. He excelled during his time at Georgia Tech, and was considered a team leader. In a February game against Florida State, Crittenton posted a career high of 29 points.

Los Angeles Lakers

Having left college after a single season to go professional, Crittenton was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2007 NBA draft. He played in 22 games for the team and recorded 3.3 points per game before he was traded in February of 2008.

Memphis Grizzlies

Crittenton was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at the start of February, 2008. Appearing in 28 games for the team that season, he scored 7.4 points per game. Crittenton continued playing for the Grizzlies until December of 2008.

Washington Wizards

In December of 2008, Crittenton was part of a three-team trade that sent him to the Washington Wizards. He ultimately played in 56 games for the team, scoring 5.3 points per game. In late 2009, Crittenton and his teammate Gilbert Arenas got into a confrontation in the locker room involving firearms. Early the next year, Crittenton pleaded guilty and was issued a year of probation on a misdemeanor gun possession charge. Two days after that, he and Arenas were suspended for the remainder of the NBA season. After the suspension was over, Crittenton was released by the Wizards.

Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

In late 2010, Crittenton went to China to play for the CBA's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions. Appearing in only five games with the team, he averaged 25.8 points per game before returning to the United States.

Dakota Wizards

Crittenton joined the NBA D-League's Dakota Wizards in early 2011. During his time with the team, he played 21 games and had five starts.