What is Jason Collins' net worth and salary?

Jason Collins is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $14 million. During his 13-season NBA career, Jason Collins played for six teams, appeared in two NBA Finals with the New Jersey Nets, and earned a reputation as a reliable locker room presence who elevated team culture. In 2013, he made international headlines when he came out as gay in an open letter published in Sports Illustrated, becoming the first openly gay active player in any of the four major American sports leagues. His announcement was widely regarded as a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ representation in professional sports. Collins played one more NBA season after coming out, signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014 before retiring later that year. In 2025, he publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, prompting an outpouring of support from across the basketball community and reinforcing the impact he has had both on and off the court.

Early Life

Jason Paul Collins was born on December 2, 1978, in Los Angeles, California. He and his identical twin brother, Jarron, grew up immersed in sports and showed exceptional size and athletic ability from an early age. The brothers starred at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, where they helped lead the basketball team to multiple state championships. Jason's dominance as a post defender and rebounder attracted national recruiting attention. Both Collins brothers enrolled at Stanford University, where Jason majored in communications and became a key contributor to highly successful Cardinal teams. His senior season performance, combined with his defensive reputation, positioned him as a strong pro prospect.

College Career

At Stanford, Collins emerged as one of the premier defensive big men in the Pac-10. He played four seasons, earned All-Pac-10 honors, and helped lead the Cardinal to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight run. His combination of size, strength, positional awareness, and basketball IQ made him an appealing candidate for NBA teams seeking a traditional center who could anchor a defense and set physical screens. Jason and Jarron both entered the 2001 NBA Draft, making Stanford one of the rare programs to produce two NBA-bound twins in the same class.

NBA Career

The Houston Rockets selected Collins with the 18th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and immediately traded him to the New Jersey Nets, where he spent the formative years of his career. As a rookie, he joined a Nets team led by Jason Kidd that went on to reach the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. Collins became known for his disciplined defense, ability to guard elite post players, and willingness to handle the physical work that didn't always show up in box scores.

Over the next decade, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. Coaches valued his communication on defense and his professionalism in the locker room. Though never a high-scoring player, Collins built a long career that reflected consistency, reliability, and a team-first mentality. He retired from the NBA in November 2014 after 13 seasons.

Coming Out and Cultural Impact

Jason Collins became a historic figure in 2013 when he publicly came out as gay while still an active free agent. His Sports Illustrated essay was widely praised for its honesty and courage, instantly making him one of the most high-profile LGBTQ+ athletes in the world. The following year, he signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets under head coach Jason Kidd, his former teammate. On February 23, 2014, he became the first openly gay athlete to play in an NBA game. Collins remained with the Nets for the rest of that season.

His announcement helped shift public conversation around LGBTQ+ inclusion in professional sports, leading to increased advocacy, visibility work, and educational initiatives across the NBA and beyond. After retiring, Collins served as an NBA Ambassador, continued speaking on equality issues, and took part in civic and philanthropic efforts that further expanded his influence.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

During his 13-year career, Jason Collins earned more than $34 million in NBA salary. As a mid-first-round draft pick in 2001, he signed a rookie contract structured under the league's scale system and later secured multi-year deals with the New Jersey Nets that reflected his value as a defensive anchor and veteran presence. Collins's role as a rotation center meant that his contracts were generally mid-level or role-player deals rather than star-level agreements, but his longevity in the league allowed him to accumulate significant career earnings. His final NBA contract was the 10-day deal with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014, followed by the remainder-of-season agreement that concluded his time in the league.

Health Battle

In September 2025, the NBA announced that Collins had been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Three months later, he personally revealed the full extent of his condition, disclosing that he had Stage 4 glioblastoma. In a letter to ESPN, Collins described the rapid onset of symptoms, the seriousness of the diagnosis, and the aggressive treatment plan involving radiation, chemotherapy, and experimental immunotherapy. He also shared that his tumor was unresectable and that he chose an innovative treatment path in the hope of advancing care for future patients. His openness once again inspired widespread support from players, coaches, fans, and LGBTQ+ advocates around the world.

Personal Life

Jason Collins is married to film producer Brunson Green. The couple has been together for many years and remains active in advocacy circles, community work, and public events centered on equality and representation. Jason's identical twin brother, Jarron Collins, also played in the NBA and later moved into coaching, maintaining the family's strong ties to basketball at every level. Jason and Brunson have largely kept their personal life private while navigating his medical treatment, but their partnership has been widely described as a source of strength during his health challenges.