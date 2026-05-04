What is Jason Caffey's net worth?

Jason Caffey is a former American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $100,000.

Jason Caffey played nine seasons in the NBA and won two championships as a member of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. A 6-foot-8 power forward from Mobile, Alabama, Caffey was a standout at Davidson High School before playing college basketball at the University of Alabama. The Chicago Bulls selected him with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft, placing him on one of the most famous teams in sports history almost immediately. Caffey was a reserve during the Bulls' 1995-96 championship season, then took on a larger role the following year, averaging 7.3 points per game and starting 19 regular-season games during Chicago's 1996-97 title run. After being traded to the Golden State Warriors in 1998, he signed a lucrative long-term contract and enjoyed the best statistical stretch of his career. His NBA career later continued with the Milwaukee Bucks, but personal and financial problems overshadowed his post-playing life, including bankruptcy and child-support disputes after earning more than $34 million in NBA salary.

Early Life

Jason Andre Caffey was born on June 12, 1973, in Mobile, Alabama. He attended Davidson High School, where he became one of the top prep basketball players in the state. As a senior, he earned first-team All-State honors in Alabama's Class 6A and was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Caffey stayed in-state for college, enrolling at the University of Alabama. Playing under coach Wimp Sanderson, he developed into a strong, athletic frontcourt player with NBA size and energy. His college career helped make him a first-round draft prospect at a time when NBA teams valued rugged power forwards who could rebound, defend, and finish around the basket.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls selected Caffey with the 20th overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. It was an extraordinary time to join the franchise. Michael Jordan had returned from baseball, Scottie Pippen was still in his prime, Dennis Rodman had arrived to anchor the rebounding, and the Bulls were about to begin the second three-peat of their dynasty.

As a rookie during the 1995-96 season, Caffey played a limited bench role for one of the greatest teams in NBA history. The Bulls went 72-10 during the regular season and defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Finals. Caffey appeared in 57 regular-season games and earned his first championship ring.

His role expanded in the 1996-97 season. Caffey played in 75 games, started 19, and averaged 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting better than 53% from the field. He also started five playoff games during that championship run, making him a more meaningful part of Chicago's rotation. The Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals, giving Caffey his second championship in his first two NBA seasons.

Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks

Caffey began the 1997-98 season with Chicago, but the Bulls traded him to the Golden State Warriors in February 1998 in exchange for David Vaughn and draft picks. The move was controversial inside the Bulls' locker room because Caffey had been a useful young frontcourt piece on a veteran team pursuing another championship.

Golden State gave Caffey the chance to play a much larger role. During the 1998-99 season, he started 32 of 35 games. In 1999-2000, he had the best season of his career, averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while starting 56 games for the Warriors.

In June 2000, Caffey was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. He played three seasons in Milwaukee, mostly as a reserve frontcourt player. His production declined from his peak in Golden State, and off-court issues increasingly affected his career. He played his final NBA game during the 2002-03 season.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Jason Caffey earned more than $34 million in NBA salary during his professional basketball career. His first NBA contract was a three-year rookie deal with the Chicago Bulls worth a little more than $2.17 million. That contract covered the years in which he won two championships with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, and the rest of the Bulls' second three-peat roster.

Caffey's biggest payday came after he was traded to the Golden State Warriors. Before the 1998-99 season, he signed a seven-year, $35 million contract with Golden State. That deal reflected the Warriors' belief that he could develop into a productive long-term starting power forward. He responded with the best individual numbers of his NBA career, especially during the 1999-2000 season.

The contract later moved with him to Milwaukee after the Bucks acquired him in 2000. Caffey ultimately played three seasons for the Bucks before the team bought out the remaining portion of his deal. Reports at the time indicated that the buyout covered the final two seasons, which were worth roughly $11.8 million.

By the end of his NBA career, Caffey's on-court earnings had totaled approximately $34.1 million.

Bankruptcy

Caffey's post-NBA life became defined by a series of legal and financial problems. In 2007, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Alabama. Court records stated that the filing was primarily tied to debts from numerous child-support obligations.

Caffey reportedly fathered 10 children with eight women, and his child-support disputes became the subject of multiple legal actions. In one Georgia case, a judge issued an arrest warrant after he failed to comply with an order to pay more than $200,000 in child support and legal fees. Another case involved unpaid child support claims in Alabama. Caffey's attorneys argued that some of his monthly obligations had been set when he was making millions in the NBA and no longer reflected his post-playing income.