Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Oct 22, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jannero Pargo's Net Worth

What is Jannero Pargo's Net Worth and Salary?

Jannero Pargo is a professional basketball coach and former player who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Jannero Pargo serves as an assistant coach for the NBA's Indiana Pacers. He previously played for several different NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets. Pargo also briefly played basketball in Russia with Dynamo Moscow and in Greece with Olympiacos.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Jannero Pargo earned $11 million in salary. Unfortunately, as is evidenced by the foreclosure we describe in the next section, it appears as though Jannero has lost a significant portion of his career earnings.

Home Foreclosure

In 2009, ahead of Jannero's second stint with the Chicago Bulls, the Pargos paid $2.24 million for a French-style chateau in Riverwoods, Illinois. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion spans nearly 12,000 square feet and sits on 2.2 acres of land. They listed the mansion for sale in 2013 for $2.395 million. Unfortunately, they lost the home to foreclosure the following year. Their bank took possession of the home and subsequently listed it for $1.75 million. After several price chops, the home sold for $1.375 million in September 2016.

Early Life and High School

Jannero Pargo was born on October 22, 1979 in Chicago, Illinois. He has a younger brother named Jeremy who also became a professional basketball player. As a teenager, Pargo attended Paul Robeson High School, graduating in 1998.

Collegiate Career

After attending Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas, Pargo transferred to the University of Arkansas in 2000. There, he played for the Razorbacks basketball team, and became renowned for his deep three-pointers and multiple 30-point games.

Start of NBA Career, 2002-2006

Pargo began his NBA career in 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers. That season, he averaged 2.5 points per game in 34 games as the Lakers reached the Western Conference Semifinals. Pargo began the 2003-04 season with the Lakers, playing in 13 games, and then moved to the Toronto Raptors, with which he played in just five games. He finished the season with the Chicago Bulls, averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game in 13 games. Pargo played with the Bulls for two more seasons. In the 2004-05 season, he averaged 6.4 points per game in 32 games. The Bulls advanced to the playoffs, where Pargo averaged 10.4 points per game as the team fell to the Washington Wizards. In the 2005-06 season, Pargo averaged 4.8 points per game in 57 games. Once again, the Bulls made it to the first round of the playoffs, this time losing to the Miami Heat.

New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets

In 2006, Pargo moved to the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, which played the majority of their games in Oklahoma City due to Hurricane Katrina. For the season, Pargo played in a career-high 82 games, averaging 9.2 points and a career-high 2.2 rebounds per game. With the Hornets back in New Orleans full-time for the 2007-08 season, Pargo played in 80 games and averaged 8.1 points per game. The team had a strong season, and made it to the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs. Pargo gained attention during the 2008 playoffs by coming off the bench for star Chris Paul. In 12 playoff games, he averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

European Teams

Following the 2007-08 NBA season, Pargo signed a one-year contract with the Russian basketball team Dynamo Moscow. He played with the team until early 2009, when he secured a buyout and signed with the Greek club Olympiacos. Pargo was released by Olympiacos in May 2009.

Return to the Chicago Bulls

In the summer of 2009, Pargo returned to the NBA and to his former team the Chicago Bulls. During the ensuing season, he averaged 5.5 points per game in 63 games as the Bulls reached the first round of the playoffs, ultimately losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Atlanta Hawks

After signing with and being released by the Hornets in 2010 and re-signing with and being waived by the Bulls in 2011, Pargo signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He played 50 games with the team in the 2011-12 season, averaging 5.6 points per game. Pargo began the 2012-13 season with the Washington Wizards, but was soon released. He subsequently returned to Atlanta on a 10-day contract, and then on a second one.

Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets

In March of 2013, Pargo signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Bobcats. He signed another one after that, and then signed for the remainder of the season. In 18 games, he averaged 8.4 points per game. Pargo re-signed with the Bobcats for the 2013-14 season, during which time the team was renamed the Hornets. He played in one more season with the team in 2014-15, with his final NBA game being on December 22. In February, Pargo was waived by the Hornets.

Oklahoma City Blue

A year after leaving the NBA, Pargo was acquired by the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. He played with the team from the end of March in 2016 until he was waived in early 2017.

Coaching Career

In September of 2017, Pargo became an assistant coach for the NBA G League's Windy City Bulls. A couple years later, he became an assistant coach for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. After another two years, Pargo was named an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers.

Personal Life

Pargo was previously married to Malaysia Pargo, with whom he lived in Riverwoods, Illinois. The pair divorced in 2014.