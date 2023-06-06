Jamal Murray Net Worth

What is Jamal Murray's Net Worth and Salary?

Jamal Murray is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $40 million and average salary of $31.6 million. Jamal Murray has earned his net worth as a guard in the National Basketball Association playing for the Denver Nuggets.

Murray has also represented Canada at the 2013 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship in Uruguay and played for the Canadian national team at the 2015 Pan American Games helping them to a silver medal. In May 2022, Murray agreed to a three-year commitment to play for the Canadian senior men's national team.

Early Life

Jamal Murray was born on February 23, 1997, in Kitchener, Ontario, to Sylvia and Roger Murray. He has a younger brother named Lamar. Jamal grew up playing basketball and running track and field. At just three years old, Murray was playing basketball for hours a day, and at six played in a league for 10-year-olds. By the age of 12, he was playing pick-up games against top high school and college players. He attended Grand River Collegiate Institute before transferring to Orangeville Prep where his father served as an assistant coach. He played alongside future-pro Thon Maker as a prominent duo that helped Orangeville Prep defeat many American schools. In 2013, Murray was named MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic International Game. In 2015, he scored a game-high 30 points at the Nike Hoop Summit and was named MVP. He was also named MVP of the 2015 BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game consisting of the top high school players in the country. Murray played AAU basketball for the CIA Bounce.

Murray played one season of college ball with the Kentucky Wildcats where he was named a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press. He also made the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Freshman Team. His 20 points per game are the most by a freshman in Kentucky basketball history and the most of any player under John Calipari.

NBA Career

With the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, Jamal Murray was selected by the Denver Nuggets. He made a splash right away, finding a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and being named the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge game. He proved to be an instrumental part of the team's success helping them to the playoffs in his third season.

In February 2021, Murray dropped a career-high 50 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers and became the first player ever to score 50 points without attempting a single free throw. He tore his ACL in April in a game against the Golden State Warriors, and he missed the entire 2021-2022 campaign. In 2022, Jamal played in his first game in 18 months. The Nuggets ended the regular season locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and making their way through the playoffs to the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In August 2016, Murray signed his two-year, $14.5 million rookie scale contract. The Nuggets picked up options of $3.5 million and $4.5 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. And in July 2019, Murray and the Denver Nuggets agreed on a five-year, $195.65 million rookie maximum contract extension.

Over his NBA career to date, Jamal Murray has earned more than $70 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jamal Murray has been dating his girlfriend, Harper Hempel, since college. During the 2019-2020 pandemic-shortened NBA season, Murray had a social media account hacked, and the couple fell victim to a sex tape leak.