Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $45 Million Date of Birth: Mar 20, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Seattle Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jamal Crawford's Net Worth

What is Jamal Crawford's Net Worth?

Jamal Crawford is an American former basketball player who has a net worth of $45 million. Jamal Crawford earned his net worth as a guard in the National Basketball Association with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets. He's considered one of the best ball handlers of all time and was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on three occasions.

Early Life

Aaron Jamal Crawford was born on March 20, 1980, in Seattle, Washington. He played basketball for Rainier Beach High and led the Vikings to victory in the 1998 Washington Interscholastic Activities Association State Championship. In 2001, the school retired his No. 23 jersey, and in 2018 inducted Crawford into their Hall of Fame.

Crawford was recruited by the University of Michigan after graduating and committed to play basketball for the Wolverines under coach Brian Ellerbe. But at the start of the 1999-2000 season, he was suspended for six games by the NCAA for his high school living arrangement that breached its bylaws on amateurism. The controversial ruling was upheld despite protests, and Jamal Crawford went on to score 16.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game for the season. He then declared for the 2000 NBA Draft.

NBA Career

With the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft, Jamal Crawford was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he was traded on draft day to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to Chris Mihm. He played four seasons with the Bulls, and while he was only moderately successful while with the team, his level of play improved noticeably. He was traded to the New York Knicks in 2004, at a time when the team was going through a great deal of flux. He played well, but saw his time on the court reduced over the course of his four seasons with the team.

Crawford was then traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he played one successful season, before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, where he played quite well. In 2011, he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2012 to 2017, followed by stints back with the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns, and the Hawks again from 2018-2019. In July 2020, he reached a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. His debut with the team on August 4th would be his final NBA game ever. Crawford officially announced his retirement from the league in March 2022.

Jamal Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over his NBA career.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2004, Crawford signed a seven-year, $55.44 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. He signed a four-year, $21.35 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012, and in 2016 re-upped with the team on a three-year, $42 million contract.

Over his 20-season NBA career, Jamal Crawford earned more than $122.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jamal Crawford married his longtime girlfriend, Tori Lucas, in August 2014. Fellow basketball players and Clippers teammates attended the wedding, including Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and Isaiah Thomas.

Over the years, Crawford has made sure to give back to his hometown of Seattle by organizing secret workouts around the city and creating "The Crawsover" league for aspiring players.

Real Estate

In 2006 Jamal paid $3.21 million for a home in Seattle. He sold this home to NFL player Richard Sherman in June 2014 for $2.3 million.