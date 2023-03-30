What is Jamaal Wilkes' net worth?

Jamaal Wilkes is a retired American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $3 million. Known for his smooth, effortless playing style, Jamaal Wilkes had a successful 12-year career in the National Basketball Association (NBA), playing for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers. A four-time NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star, Wilkes was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. His #52 was retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. While playing in college for UCLA, he won back-to-back NCAA Championships and was a two-time Consensus first-team All-American.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: May 2, 1953 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Berkeley Gender: Male Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jamaal Wilkes' Net Worth

Early Life and College Career

Raised in Ventura, California, Jamaal Wilkes displayed an early talent for basketball. He attended Ventura High School, where he was a standout on the basketball team. After graduating, he enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played for the legendary coach John Wooden. Wilkes was a key member of two NCAA championship-winning teams in 1972 and 1973. During his college career, he earned All-American honors and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1972 NCAA Tournament.

NBA Career with the Golden State Warriors

Jamaal Wilkes was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 1974 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, averaging 14.2 points per game and helping the Warriors win the NBA championship. Wilkes was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1975, a testament to his exceptional debut season.

Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Championships

In 1977, Wilkes signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would spend the majority of his NBA career. Playing alongside legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, Wilkes became a key contributor to the Lakers' "Showtime" era. He was a member of the Lakers' championship teams in 1980, 1982, and 1985. Wilkes earned three NBA All-Star selections during his time with the Lakers, in 1981, 1982, and 1983.

Final Seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers

Wilkes joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 1985, where he played for two seasons before retiring from professional basketball in 1986. Although his time with the Clippers was short, Wilkes continued to contribute on the court, averaging 13.4 points per game in his final season.

Career Earnings

Due to the era in which Jamaal Wilkes played, comprehensive salary information is not readily available. However, it is estimated that he earned significantly less than today's NBA players, given the lower salaries in the league during the 1970s and 1980s.

It is known that Jamaal earned $860,000 in the 1984-1985 season. That's the same as making around $2.5 million in today's dollars.

Post-Playing Career

Following his retirement from the NBA, Wilkes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He transitioned into a successful business career, working in various roles in the financial industry, including as a stockbroker and financial advisor.

In 2012, Jamaal Wilkes was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a fitting recognition for his contributions to the sport. His jersey number, 52, has been retired by both UCLA and the Los Angeles Lakers, cementing his legacy with both organizations.

Philanthropy

Jamaal Wilkes has been an active philanthropist and community leader since retiring from professional basketball. He has worked with several charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the YMCA, and the Special Olympics. Wilkes also founded the Jamaal Wilkes Foundation, which supports educational programs and scholarships for young people in underserved communities. Through his foundation, Wilkes has made a significant impact on the lives of countless students, providing them with the resources and opportunities to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams. In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Wilkes has served as a motivational speaker, sharing his experiences and wisdom with audiences around the world. His dedication to giving back to the community and promoting education speaks to the character and values that defined his career both on and off the basketball court.

Real Estate

For much of his later years, Jamaal Wilkes has lived in Santa Barbara, California, not far from where he grew up.