What is Jalen Brunson's net worth and Salary?

Jalen Brunson is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $18 million. Jalen Brunson was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft as the 33rd overall pick. He moved to the NY Knicks ahead of the 2022-2023 season. Jalen had an absolutely phenomenal postseason in mid-2024. Unfortunately, it didn't result in the Knicks advancing, but Jalen's performance was other-worldly.

The 6'2", left-handed point guard doesn't tower over his opponents, but he more than makes up for it with elite footwork and sheer hustle. He uses his strength and agility effectively to penetrate defenses and score or draw offensive fouls.

Additionally, he has a high basketball IQ that shines through in his off-the-ball movements. He's always in the right place to receive passes and orchestrate scoring opportunities. And let's not forget his playmaking and sharpshooting abilities, which add another layer to his game.

Early Life and High School

Jalen Marquis Brunson was born to Rick and Sandra Brunson on August 31, 1996, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In 2010, they moved to Lincolnshire, Illinois, where Jalen kicked off his high school basketball career at Stevenson High School.

He earned an All–Lake County honorable mention in his freshman year. Then, in his sophomore year, he made the AP Class 4A All-state second team, making him the only sophomore to pull off such a feat.

His junior year was even more epic. He shattered the IHSA playoff single-game scoring record with 56 points, and his impressive performance throughout the season earned him the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year title and a spot on the AP Class 4A All-state first team as the only non-senior.

As a senior, he led Stevenson to its first state championship, scoring a title-game record 30 points. He was named Illinois Mr. Basketball and again Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. That year, he also participated in prestigious all-star games, including the McDonald's All-American Boys Game, the Nike Hoop Summit, and the Jordan Brand Classic.

By the end of his high school career, Brunson was ranked 16th in the ESPN 100. This further solidified his high school legacy and paved the way for his future in collegiate and professional basketball.

College Career

Fresh out of high school with a stellar stint marked by both individual and team accolades, Brunson was considered a top-quality point guard. Many universities, including Illinois, Connecticut, Temple, Kansas, and Michigan State, lined up to recruit him, but he committed to Villanova.

He hit the ground running in his freshman year, helping Vilanova win the 2016 NCAA Championship. He carried on this fantastic run of form into his sophomore year and was unanimously selected to the All-Big East first team.

Despite being an early candidate for the NBA draft, he returned for his junior year and propelled the Wildcats to another NCAA Championship win. Following this success, he was named the Big East Player of the Year, Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and a consensus first-team All-American. He also received the John R. Wooden Award and the Bob Cousy Award.

Soon after, Brunson decided to skip his last year of college and declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks selected Brunson in the second round with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He signed a four-year contract and played 277 career games for the Mavs, averaging 24.7 minutes, 11.9 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks

With the Mavs opting not to extend Brunson's contract, he took his talents to the Knicks, signing a multi-year deal on July 12, 2022. He made his mark right off the bat and continued dazzling fans with unforgettable performances throughout the season. He then wrapped up the season in style with a career-high 48 points on March 31, 2023.

The following season, Brunson kept up the momentum, scoring a career-high 50 points in December 2023 and topping that with 61 points in March 2024. His outstanding performances earned him several Player of the Week awards and a 5th-place finish in MVP voting.

National Team Career

Brunson donned the national team jersey for the first time in the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. With the way he was playing at the time, it was no surprise he got the nod to represent Team USA in some big tournaments. Just a year later, he guided the squad to a gold medal win in the 2015 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Skip ahead to 2023, and Brunson finally got a spot on the senior national team at the FIBA World Cup. While Team USA didn't win the tournament, they still finished fourth, which earned them a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Career Earnings

Right after the Mavs drafted him, Brunson signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6.14 million. In 2022, when he joined the Knicks, he sealed a lucrative four-year deal worth a staggering $104 million. This guaranteed Brunson an average salary of $26 million annually for the duration of his contract.

Personal Life

Brunson proposed to his high school sweetheart, Ali Marks, on September 21, 2022, at Stevenson High School's gym in the wake of his induction into the school's athletic Hall of Fame. They tied the knot on July 29, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, with Jalen's current and former teammates in attendance.