Jaden McDaniels Net Worth

What is Jaden McDaniels's Net Worth and Salary?

Jaden McDaniels is a professional basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Jaden McDaniels plays for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. In college, he played one season of basketball for the University of Washington Huskies, and in high school played at Federal Way High School. In his senior year of high school, McDaniels was named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 4A Player of the Year.

Early Life and High School

Jaden McDaniels was born on September 29, 2000 in Seattle, Washington to Angela and Will. His older brother is Jalen, who played college basketball at San Diego State University before joining the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. Both boys attended Federal Way High School, where they were teammates on the basketball team. In 2016, they helped Federal Way win its second consecutive Class 4A state championship.

Across his freshman and sophomore years, McDaniels helped his high school team win 63 consecutive games, the longest win streak in the state in 40 years. As a junior, he earned All-USA Washington first-team honors, and in his senior year in 2019 was named the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 4A Player of the Year. McDaniels also played in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2019.

Collegiate Career

McDaniels graduated from high school as a consensus five-star recruit and the best power forward in his class. In the spring of 2019, he committed to play college basketball for the University of Washington Huskies. McDaniels made his collegiate debut in an upset over Baylor, scoring 18 points in the 67-64 win. In a game against Ball State, he recorded a season-high 22 points. McDaniels finished his freshman season with averages of 13 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. After the season, his only one at Washington, he elected to join the NBA draft.

Minnesota Timberwolves

In the 2020 NBA draft, McDaniels was chosen in the first round with the 28th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his first season with the Timberwolves, McDaniels recorded averages of 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 63 games. He bested himself the next season with averages of 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as the Timberwolves reached the playoffs. Ultimately, the team fell in the first round to the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the 2022-23 season, McDaniels started and played 79 games, posting averages of 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. That season, following a 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, McDaniels fractured his right hand when he punched a wall. In October 2023, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Timberwolves. The following month, McDaniels was ejected from a game against the Golden State Warriors after he got into a scuffle with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green at the start of the first quarter. Thompson and Green were also ejected.

Contracts and Salary

In his first four seasons in the NBA, Jaden earned a total of $10 million in salary. In October 2023 Jaden signed a five-year, $136 million rookie extension with the Timberwolves. The contract will pay him an average annual salary of $27 million.