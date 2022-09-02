J. J. Redick Net Worth:

What is JJ Redick's Net Worth?

JJ Redick is an American former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. JJ Redick is known for his success playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils and his 15 year NBA career.

Early Life

Jonathan Clay "JJ" Redick was born to Jeanie and Ken Redick in Cookeville, Tennessee, on June 24, 1984. He was raised in an athletic family, his father having played basketball for two seasons at Ohio Wesleyan University and his older twin sisters, Catie and Alyssa, playing for Campbell University. David, his younger brother, was a tight end for Marshall University's football team, and his youngest sister, Abigail, played basketball for Virginia Tech and Drexel University.

The 6'4″ shooting guard became a McDonald's All-American MVP at Cave Spring High School and helped the Knights win the Virginia state championship. Redick then played AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball with the Boo Williams team in which he played against Dwyane Wade in a tournament in Orlando. He was considered a five-star recruit and highly touted as the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 13 overall player in the nation in 2002.

Duke Blue Devils

During his time in college, JJ Redick was named National college player of the year in 2006. He was a two-time Consensus first-team All-American, two-time ACC Player of the Year, two-time First-team All-ACC, and two-time ACC Tournament MVP. He won two Adolph Rupp Trophies and was named to the All-ACC Rookie Team. Redick's #4 ended up being retired by Duke.

NBA Career

Redick was drafted #11 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft. He played for the Magic from 2006 to 2013 when he then joined the Milwaukee Bucks. Later that year, Redick joined the Los Angeles Clippers signing a four-year deal worth $27 million after developing into a starter rather than simply a rotation player. Despite this, he continued his NBA career as a bit of a journeyman, later landing with the Philadelphia 76ers (2017-2019), New Orleans Pelicans (2019-2021), and Dallas Mavericks before retiring from the game in 2021. Over his NBA playing time, he scored a total of 12,028 points for an average of 12.8 points per game, with 1,903 rebounds (2.0 rpg) and 1,862 assists (2.0 apg).

Career Earnings

During his NBA career, J.J. Redick earned $118 million in salary. His highest single-season salary was $23 million, earned from the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017-2018 season.

National Team

Redick was also a member of the 2003 USA Men's Junior World Championship team. He competed with the USA Basketball Under-21 team in 2005 and won gold medals at the World Championships and Global Games. JJ Redick was named to the USA National team from 2006-2008 but didn't make the final roster for the 2008 Olympic team. A back injury kept him from competing in the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship.

Off Court

In 2016, JJ Redick launched a podcast on Yahoo! Sports becoming the first active NBA player to host a podcast. Then in 2017, he moved his podcast to the media company Uninterrupted. After three seasons on The Ringer, he left to start his own media company, ThreeFourTwo Productions. Following his retirement, Redick became an on-air sports analyst for ESPN.

JJ Redick married his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Kilgore, in 2010, and they have two children together—Knox and Kai.