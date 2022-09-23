Ime Udoka Net Worth:

What is Ime Udoka's Net Worth and Salary?

Ime Udoka is a Nigerian-American NBA coach and former basketball player who has a net worth of $6 million. Ime Udoka played small forward as a journeyman but is best known as the head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Early Life

Ime Sunday Udoka was born on August 9, 1977, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Portland's Jefferson High School and enrolled at the University of San Francisco before transferring to Portland State University where he starred for the Vikings.

Playing Career

After going undrafted in the 2000 NBA Draft, Ime Udoka played for the IBA's Fargo-Moorhead Beez from 2000-01 and Argentina's Independiente in 2001. In 2002, he joined the NBA D-League with the North Charleston Lowgators, who took him with the 39th pick in the 2002 NBDL Draft. He made his NBA debut in 2003 with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing in four games with them. Over the next few years, he made multiple appearances in the D-League and overseas, before returning to the NBA when he joined the New York Knicks in the 2005-06 season. The following year he joined the Portland Trailblazers, where he started in 75 games and averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. In 2007, Udoka signed with the San Antonio Spurs and played in 140 games over two seasons, usually coming off the bench in a supporting role. In 2009-10, Udoka played with the Sacramento Kings; he returned to the Spurs in 2010-11, his final season in the NBA. He played one more year in 2012 as a member of UCAM Murcia.

Career Earnings

During his NBA career Ime Udoka earned a little under $4 million in total salary. His highest paid seasons were 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 when he earned $1 million both years.

Coaching

In August of 2012, Ime Udoka was hired as an assistant coach to Gregg Popovich on the San Antonio Spurs staff. Udoka won his first championship when the Spurs beat the Miami Heat 4 games to 1 in the 2014 NBA Finals. In 2019, Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant head coach before the Brooklyn Nets hired him away for the same role in their organization.

Boston Celtics

On June 28, 2021, Ime Udoka was hired as head coach of the Boston Celtics becoming just the fifth head coach of African origin in the team's history. After starting the season off at 18-21, the team rallied under his leadership to a record of 51-31 and made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. But the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Head Coaching Salary

As head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka makes $2 million per year under a 4-year contract.

Controversy

An ESPN report on September 21, 2022, came out alleging Ime Udoka violated a Boston Celtics organizational policy and stated that punishment was being planned. It was later revealed that Udoka had engaged in an intimate and improper relationship with a female staff member. The organization handed down a season-long suspension keeping him off the court for the 2022-23 season. Udoka issued an apology but refused to resign from his position.

Personal Life

Ime Udoka was able to acquire Nigerian citizenship thanks to his late father, Vitalis. His mother, who passed away in 2011, was an American from Illinois. Udoka and his girlfriend, Nia Long, gave birth to their first child, Kez Sunday Udoka, in November of 2011. The couple got engaged in May of 2015, but Nia Long has said she has no plans of getting married.