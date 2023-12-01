Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jun 10, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Keizer Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Basketball player, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Grayson Boucher's Net Worth

What Is Grayson Boucher's Net Worth?

Grayson Boucher is an American streetball player who has a net worth of $2 million. Grayson Boucher played basketball at Salem Academy and Chemeketa Community College.

Grayson and his brother went to watch an AND1 Mixtape Tour Streetball game, and he saw that there were open tryouts. He made the team and joined the tour in 2003. Boucher began to gain widespread notice in 2009 when he was featured in the tour's advertising campaign. As part of the AND1 Mixtape Tour, he has played streetball around the world, and has appeared on ESPN. In 2011, he joined the Ball Up Tour. In addition to his work on the court, he has appeared in the films "Semi-Pro" (2008), "Balls Don't Lie" (2008), and "Hustle" (2022). He has also been featured in the "Streetball: The AND1 Mixtape Tour" DVD series. Grayson also played basketball with the CBA team the Atlanta Krunk and the IBL team the Salem Stampede, and he has coached NBA players. Boucher's YouTube channel has more than 7.8 million subscribers.

Early Life

Grayson Boucher was born Grayson Scott Boucher on June 10, 1984, in Keizer, Oregon. He attended McNary High School and Salem Academy, and he achieved all-state honors at Salem. After graduation, Grayson played basketball at Chemeketa Community College, but during his sophomore year, he decided to forfeit his college eligibility to play streetball professionally.

Career

In 2006, Boucher played for the International Basketball League team the Salem Stampede, followed by a stint with the Continental Basketball Association team the Atlanta Krunk during the 2007–08 season. When the AND1 Mixtape Tour came to in Portland, Boucher attended with his brother. After Grayson found out that open tryouts were taking place, he tried out and made the team. By the summer of 2009, the tour's marketing was featuring him in advertisements as well as on the main page of the official AND1 Mixtape Tour website.

Grayson has played streetball in more than 30 countries, and he has appeared in seven seasons of ESPN's "Streetball" and several AND1 mixtape DVDs. He was also a character in an AND1 video game. Boucher left AND1 in early 2011, then he played for Ball Up. Grayson appeared in the 2008 Will Ferrell comedy "Semi-Pro," and that year he also starred in the lead role in the film "Ball Don't Lie."

He created a 2013 web series in which he played at various Los Angeles basketball courts disguised as Spider-Man, and the first episode was viewed 14 million times in its first week on YouTube. Boucher created a web-based tutorial called "Super-Human Dribbling," which features his workouts and drills. He has appeared in the 2012 documentary series "Ball Up: Life on the Road" and the 2022 documentary "Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1," and he played himself in the 2022 Adam Sandler film "Hustle."

Personal Life

Grayson has traveled all over the world for his career, and he told "Bleacher Report" in 2013, "Australia is amazing—it's Americanized down there. South America and Brazil are both incredible. The islands are amazing. Dubai was very cool to visit…Dubai is like a Las Vegas in the Middle East. That was very cool." In that interview, he also revealed, "Legacy wise, I'd like to be remembered as a guy who was always an underdog but always held his own and always put on an incredible show on the court. And a role model for kids who was positive and led people toward the direction that honors God. That would be the ultimate legacy for me." In 2019, Boucher tore his Achilles tendon, and he accidentally overdosed on acetaminophen and hydrocodone during his rehabilitation.