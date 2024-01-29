Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: May 28, 1967 (56 years old) Birthplace: Flint Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.03 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Glen Rice's Net Worth

What is Glen Rice's net worth and salary?

Glen Rice is an American retired basketball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Over the course of his 15-year career, he played with the Miami Heat, the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks, the Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Clippers. He was a three-time NBA All-Star and earned around $66 million in salary. He later began working in mixed martial arts promotion.

Early Life

Glen Rice was born on May 28, 1967 in Jacksonville, Arkansas. His family later moved to Flint, Michigan. He grew up playing basketball and excelled in the sport as a high school student at Flint Northwestern High School in Flint. He attracted the attention of the University of Michigan and was accepted to play basketball there at the collegiate level from 1985 to 1989. He was a starter for three of the four seasons he was on the team. He became the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,442 points. He led Michigan to the 1989 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship and scored an NCAA-record 184 points in tournament play, a record that still stands. He was voted the tournament's Most Outstanding Player for his performance. He made the cover of "Sports Illustrated" on April 10, 1989. The University of Michigan later retired Rice's No. 41 jersey in 2005. He continues to rank among Michigan's all-time leaders in several statistical categories.

Career

After his incredible performance at the 1989 NCAA Tournament, Rice was selected as the #4 overall pick in the 1989 NBA draft by the Miami Heat. At the time, the Heat was in their second season as a team after finishing last in the NBA in points per game during the 1988-1989 season. Despite being a rookie, Rice started in 60 games and averaged 13.6 points per game during his rookie season. However, the Heat still only won 18 games that season. During the following year, the team saw modest improvement with Rice starting in every game and scoring an average of 17.4 points per game.

The 1991-1992 season was a breakthrough season for Rice and the Heat in general. The team secured 38 wins and Rice became the team's leading scorer. He averaged 22.3 points per game and led the Heat to its first playoff series, though they were swept by the defending champion team, the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan.

During the following season, Rice averaged fewer points per game and the Heat won fewer games. However, during the 1993-1994 season, the Heat again appeared in the playoffs and experienced their first ever playoff game win against the Atlanta Hawks, though the Hawks ultimately prevailed in the series. In the next season, Rice again averaged 22.3 points per game and made 185 three-point shots. He also participated in the NBA All-Star Long Distance Shootout and won the contest. During the 1994-1995 season, he scored a career high 56 points.

Just days before the start of the 1995-1996 season, Rice was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets paired Rice with high-scoring forward, Larry Johnson. The two were a power duo and led the team to 41 wins. Rice was named to play in the NBA All-Star Game. During the 1996-1997 season, Rice averaged 26.8 points per game and was named to play in the 1997 All-Star Game. During the following season, he again played well and was named to the All-Star team. In March 1999, Rice was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just before the 1999-2000 season, the Lakers acquired head coach Phil Jackson and a number of other high profile players. Along with Rice, the team was very strong and landed in the 2000 Playoffs. The Lakers ended up defeating the Indiana Pacers in the finals, leading to Rice's first and only NBA championship win. However, despite a successful season in Los Angeles, Rice was still traded to the New York Knicks before the 2000-2001 season.

Rice spent only one season with the Knicks, as he was hobbled by a foot injury. He was then traded to the Houston Rockets where he stayed from 2001 to 2003. His final season in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2003 to 2004. He then retired on February 18, 2004.

After his basketball career, Rice created G-Force Fights, a mixed martial arts fight promotion company based in Miami, Florida.

Personal Life

From 1997 to 2006, Rice was married to Cristina Fernandez, who later became known as Cristy Rice. After their divorce, the couple became estranged. On January 11, 2008, Rice was arrested in Miami on suspicion of felony battery. Police reported that he had assaulted a man that he found hiding in his ex-wife's closet. Rice surrendered to the police and was released after posting bond. The victim later dropped the charges against Rice.

Rice has six children. His first child, Glen Rice Jr., was born on January 1, 1991 and went on to also play in the NBA. His second child, G'mitri, was born on April 22, 1992 followed by his first daughter, Brianna, on February 26, 1999. On August 28, 2001, he welcomed his fourth child, Giancarlo, followed by his fifth, Giovanni, on February 5, 2004. He had his youngest child, Bella, on July 28, 2010 with his girlfriend Tia Santoro. The couple married on April 28, 2016.

Glen Rice allegedly an alleged affair with former Alaska governor and vice-president hopeful, Sarah Palin.

Real Estate

In 1997 Glen paid $1.4 million for a 1-acre property in Miami. He transferred this home to Cristy upon their divorce. Cristy sold this home in mid-2022 for $5.1 million.