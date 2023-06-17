What is Felipe Lopez's net worth, Salary and Career Earnings?

Felipe Lopez is a retired Dominican professional basketball player who has a net worth of $1 million. Frequently hailed as the "Dominican Michael Jordan," Felipe Lopez was born in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic in 1974. He was a 6'5″ shooting guard who played at Rice High School where he was a McDonald's All-American MVP in 1994. Lopez played college basketball at St. John's where he was named first-team All-Big East and the Haggerty Award winner in 1998.

Felipe Lopez was drafted #24 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 1998 NBA Draft. He was traded immediately to the Vancouver Grizzlies where he played from 1998 to 2000. Lopez played for the Washington Wizards from 2000 to 2001 and for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2001 to 2002. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks but never played a regular season game and then he trained for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers before signing with Lleida. During his career in the NBA, Felipe earned a little less than $3 million in salary and several million from endorsements.

Early Life and High School Years

Felipe Lopez was born on December 19, 1974, in Santiago, Dominican Republic. His basketball journey started early when his family moved to the United States when he was 14. Lopez attended Rice High School in Harlem, New York, where he excelled in basketball. By his senior year, he was recognized as one of the best high school basketball players in the country and was named the 1994 Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was also featured on the cover of "Sports Illustrated," hailed as the best high school athlete in America.

College Career

After a highly successful high school career, Lopez committed to St. John's University. He played for the Red Storm from 1994 to 1998, quickly making his mark as a high-scoring guard. In his freshman season, he averaged 17.8 points per game. By the time he finished his four-year stint at St. John's, he had accumulated over 1,900 points, ranking him fourth in school history. Despite facing intense pressure due to the expectations set by his high school career, Lopez continued to shine and was selected to the All-Big East Team three times.

NBA Career

Lopez entered the 1998 NBA Draft and was selected 24th overall by the San Antonio Spurs, who immediately traded him to the Vancouver Grizzlies. His rookie season was solid, as he averaged 9.3 points per game. Lopez spent three seasons with the Grizzlies before moving to the Washington Wizards for the 2001-2002 season. He had a career-best season with the Wizards, averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

After his time with the Wizards, he moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played his final NBA season in 2002-2003. Although his NBA career didn't meet the lofty expectations set during his high school and college years, Lopez made a significant contribution to the teams he played for and left his mark on the league.

Post-NBA Career

After leaving the NBA, Lopez continued his basketball career overseas, playing professionally in Europe and the Dominican Republic. However, his contributions to basketball extended beyond his playing career. He has worked tirelessly to develop basketball in the Dominican Republic, serving as a significant figure in the country's sporting landscape.