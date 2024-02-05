What is Doug Christie's Net Worth and Salary?

Doug Christie is a professional basketball coach and former player who has a net worth of $20 million. Doug Christie currently serves as an assistant coach for the NBA's Sacramento Kings. In his playing career, which lasted from 1993 to 2007, he played for seven different teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, the Toronto Raptors, and the Kings. During each of his first four seasons playing for the Kings, Christie helped lead the team to the NBA playoffs.

Salary & Career Earnings

During his NBA career Doug earned $52 million in NBA salary alone. Christie's peak salary came during the 2004-2005 season when he played for the Sacramento Kings. He earned $7,821,000 that year, which translates to $13,219,539 in today's dollars.

Early Life and Education

Doug Christie was born on May 9, 1970 in Seattle, Washington to Norma and John. His mother is white and his father is black, making him biracial. Christie was educated at Cascade Middle School and Mark Morris High School, and played basketball at both schools. He later attended Rainier Beach High School, where he led the school's varsity boys' basketball team to its first-ever state championship. After graduating from Rainier Beach in 1988, Christie attended Pepperdine University as a sociology major. At Pepperdine, he helped lead the Waves basketball team to two NCAA tournaments, in 1991 and 1992. For both seasons, Christie was named the WCC Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

Los Angeles Lakers

In the 1992 NBA draft, Christie was chosen with the 17th overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics. However, unable to agree on a contract with the team, he was never signed. In early 1993, Christie was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and in March made his NBA debut. In his first game, he wore a jersey that bore the misspelled name "Chrisite." He was ultimately used infrequently by the Lakers, appearing in 23 games to close out the 1992-93 season and in 65 games in 1993-94.

New York Knicks

In 1994, the Lakers traded Christie to the New York Knicks. However, he was once again used infrequently, appearing in 12 games in the 1994-95 season and 23 games in 1995-96.

Toronto Raptors

Midway through the 1995-96 season, Christie was traded to the Toronto Raptors. He appeared in 32 games for the team that season, averaging 10.1 points per game. Christie's playing picked up in the 1996-97 season, when he appeared in 81 games and averaged 14.5 points per game. The season after that, he recorded a career-high average of 16.5 points per game in 78 games. Christie played two more seasons with the Raptors, and in 2000 helped the team reach the first round of the playoffs.

Sacramento Kings

In the offseason in 2000, Christie was traded to the Sacramento Kings. He soon grew into the team's popular starting shooting guard, and became known as a top defender in the league. Christie's defense was credited with boosting the Kings toward the top of the NBA ranks; he helped lead the team to four consecutive playoff appearances from 2001 to 2004. In the 2001-02 season, the Kings led the league in wins, and made it to the Conference Finals.

Orlando Magic

Christie was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2005. Unhappy about the trade, he played in only a few games with the team before he was sidelined with bone spurs. After undergoing ankle surgery, Christie was released by the Magic on August 11, 2005.

Dallas Mavericks

Following his release from the Magic, Christie signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks. However, due to persistent problems with his ankle, he was waived by the team in late 2005 after having played just seven games.

Los Angeles Clippers

Having not played any games in 2006, Christie attempted a comeback in early 2007 by signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he chose to leave the team after seven games, ending his NBA playing career.

Post-playing Career

In 2018, Christie joined NBC Sports to serve as a color commentator for Sacramento Kings games. He later left the network to become an assistant coach for the Kings in 2021.

Personal Life

With his wife Jackie Christie, Doug has three children, including Doug Jr. In 2006, the couple starred on the BET J reality television series "The Christies Committed," which focused on their efforts balancing celebrity and family life.