What is Domantas Sabonis's Net Worth and Salary?

Domantas Sabonis is a Lithuanian-American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Domantas Sabonis plays for the NBA's Sacramento Kings and the Lithuania men's national basketball team. Previously, he played for the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Spanish team Unicaja Málaga. The son of Hall of Fame basketball player Arvydas Sabonis, Domantas Sabonis is an All-NBA Team member and a multiple-time NBA All-Star.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

Current Contract:

Signed a 4-year, $186 million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings in July 2023.

This extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season, with a base salary of $28 million and a cap hit of $30.6 million.

The contract gradually increases in value, reaching $51.2 million in the final season (2026-27).

It includes $10.4 million in potential bonuses tied to All-Star and All-NBA team selections.

Previous Contracts:

Drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and later traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Signed a 4-year, $74.9 million contract with the Pacers in 2020.

Earned an average of $18.7 million per year under that contract.

Career Earnings:

As of January 2024, Sabonis' career earnings totaled approximately $110.4 million.

Early Life

Domantas Sabonis was born on May 3, 1996 in Portland, Oregon to Ingrida Mikelionytė, the inaugural Miss Lithuania, and Arvydas Sabonis, a professional basketball player who was playing for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers at the time. He has two older brothers named Žygis and Tautvydas, as well as a younger sister named Aušrinė. In 2004, after Sabonis's father retired from basketball, the family relocated to Málaga, Spain.

Unicaja Málaga

At only 16 years of age, Sabonis debuted for the Spanish professional basketball team Unicaja Málaga in 2012. After being loaned to Clínicas Rincón the next season, he returned to Unicaja for the 2013-14 season and made his Liga ACB debut. In May, Sabonis helped Unicaja's junior team win the silver medal in the Spain Youth Basketball League.

Collegiate Career

For college, Sabonis played NCAA basketball with the Bulldogs at Gonzaga University. He made his debut in late 2014, recording 14 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes of playing time. Early the next year, Sabonis was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week after he averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds per 26 minutes. Following his remarkable debut season at Gonzaga, he was named to the All-WCC second team, as well as the WCC All-Freshman team. Sabonis went on to help the Gonzaga Bulldogs win the West Coast Conference by defeating the BYU Cougars. During March Madness, he helped lead the team to the Elite Eight.

Sabonis began his second season at Gonzaga with a career-high 26 points in a win over Northern Arizona. He would go on to top that number in December with 36 points. For the regular season, Sabonis was named to the All-WCC first team. During his second March Madness, he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16, where they fell to the Syracuse Orange. Sabonis finished his second and final NCAA season having doubled every statistical line from the previous season. His career at Gonzaga came to an end in the spring of 2016 when he declared for the NBA draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder

In the 2016 NBA draft, Sabonis was chosen with the 11th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. However, he was immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In his first and only season with the Thunder, he averaged 5.9 points per game in 81 games and 66 starts. The team made it to the first round of the playoffs, but was eliminated by the Houston Rockets.

Indiana Pacers

Sabonis was traded to the Indiana Pacers for the 2017-18 season. For the season, he averaged 11.6 points per game in 74 games and 19 starts, and had a career-high .750 free-throw percentage. The Pacers advanced to the playoffs, where they fell in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the 2018-19 season, Sabonis averaged 14.1 points per game in 74 games and five starts as the Pacers again made it to the first round of the playoffs. This time, they were swept by the Boston Celtics. Sabonis went on to have a strong season in 2019-20, recording a career-high 12.4 rebounds per game and earning his first NBA All-Star Game selection.

Sabonis began the 2020-21 season with a new career high of 32 points in a victory over the New York Knicks. He bested that number in February with 33 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, and topped that number a few weeks later with 36 points in a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sabonis went on to earn his second All-Star selection. In May, he helped the Pacers record the biggest road win in league history with a 152-95 win over his former team, the Thunder. Sabonis finished the season with a career-high 20.3 points per game. In his final season with the Pacers in 2021-22, he recorded a career-high 42 points in a victory over the Utah Jazz.

Sacramento Kings

Sabonis was traded to the Sacramento Kings in early 2022. He made his debut for the team the next day in a win over the Timberwolves, recording 22 points and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. In the 2022-23 season, his first full season with the Kings, Sabonis earned his third NBA All-Star selection. He finished the regular season leading the league in rebounds, with an average of 12.3 per game; he also posted career highs in field-goal percentage (.615) and assists per game (7.3). The Kings advanced to the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. In May, Sabonis was named to his first All-NBA Team.

Lithuania National Team

For the Lithuania men's national basketball team, Sabonis made his debut with the under-16 team in the 2012 FIBA Europe Under-16 Championship. He went on to play with the under-18 team in both the 2013 and 2014 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championships. In 2015, Sabonis played in the FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship. Shortly after that, he made his senior team debut. Sabonis went on to help Lithuania win the silver medal at EuroBasket 25.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2021, Sabonis married Shashana Rosen. Together, they have a son and a daughter. Sabonis has converted to his wife's Jewish faith.