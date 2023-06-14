Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Dec 10, 1991 (31 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dion Waiters' Net Worth

What is Dion Waiters' Net Worth and Salary?

Dion Waiters is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Dion Waiters played at Syracuse University for two seasons. He was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year and was part of the All-Big East Third Team in 2012. He was also named AP Honorable Mention All-American and selected to the All Big East Tournament Team. Waiters was drafted #4 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played in the NBA Rising Stars game in 2013. Waiters placed 5th in NBA Rookie of the Year voting and was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2013. Dion recorded his first career double double in March 2014 when he scored 17 points and had 11 assists.

In January 2015, Dion Waters was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played for the Miami Heat from 2016 – 2019, then spent part of a season with the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Lakers. He was traded back to the Grizzlies ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

Career

Waiters' basketball career started at Syracuse University, where he played two seasons (2010-2012) before declaring for the NBA draft. His performance there caught the eye of many scouts and ultimately led to the Cleveland Cavaliers selecting him with the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Waiters' time in Cleveland was highlighted by moments of brilliance, but it was also marred by inconsistencies. After three seasons with the Cavaliers, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. He later signed with the Miami Heat in 2016, where he showed potential and won the hearts of the Miami crowd. His most notable NBA achievement came in 2020 when he won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding a defining moment to his basketball career.

Career Earnings

Throughout his NBA career, Waiters' earnings have been substantial. As of this writing he has earned $70 million in salary alone.

After his rookie season with the Cavaliers, Waiters earned about $3.9 million. His income continued to increase as he progressed, especially after signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the Miami Heat in 2017. His stint with the Lakers also added to his overall career earnings. While injuries and suspensions have affected his earnings over time, Waiters has still managed to accumulate a considerable fortune from his NBA career.

Personal Life

Waiters' personal life has had its share of ups and downs, but it has also been a source of motivation for his career. He was born and raised in Philadelphia's South Philadelphia area, known for its harsh conditions. His upbringing there was tough, and he lost his father and brother to violence at an early age. These hardships fueled his determination to succeed in basketball. He has a son named Dion Waiters Jr., who is often seen with him at games and events. Waiters is also known for his philanthropy. He's launched several initiatives to give back to his hometown and to support disadvantaged youth.

Real Estate

In addition to his basketball career, Waiters has made notable strides in real estate. In 2017, he bought a $7.4 million, 14,000 square foot mansion in Pinecrest, Florida, which boasts six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a basketball court, and a nine-seat theater. Dion listed the home for sale in March 2023 for $18 million. He lowered the price to $16 million in June 2023. Here is a video tour: