Diana Taurasi net worth and salary: Diana Taurasi is a professional basketball player and has a net worth of $1.5 million and annual salary of $500 thousand. Diana Taurasi has earned her net worth through her basketball career with the WNBA and UMMC Ekaterinburg of Russia for the team Phoenix Mercury, as well as her U.S.A. and International basketball career.

In 2004 Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury team and as given the position of guard, although there were times when she had to play forward. In 2007 the Phoenix Mercury made it to the playoffs and this was Taurasi's first WNBA's finals. The Phoenix Mercury won the WNBA title making Taurasi the seventh player ever to win the WNBA title, the NCAA title and the Olympic Gold Medal (representing the U.S. in the Women's National Basketball League) in 2004. She has won several awards during her career, including NCAA Tournament MVP, WNBA Rookie of the year, WNBA Most Valuable Player, WNBA scoring champion and more. From 2006 to 2010 Taurasi played for the European team Spartak Moscow which won four Euroleague championships in a row. In 2010 she was accused of failing a drug test, but was later found to be innocent of the charges. In 2012 she signed with UMMC. Diana Taurasi was born in Glendale, California and grew up in Chino, California. She attended Don Antonio Lugo High School where she earned the title of National High School Player of the Year, and earned MVP honors in the WBCA High School All-America Game. She also attended the University of Connecticut , where she won the 2003 and 2004 Naismith College Player of the Year Award, as well as the 2003 Wade Trophy and the 2003 Associated Press Player of the Year Award. Taurasi made a cameo appearance in the film "Believe in Me" in 2006.