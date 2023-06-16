What is Devin Booker's Net Worth?

Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Devin Booker was drafted #13 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and has played there his entire career. He became the younger player to score more than 60 points at a game when he scored 70 on March 24, 2017. Booker has set a number of other age-related NBA records, and also helped the Suns make it to the 2021 NBA Finals. His father Melvin Booker also played in the NBA.

In 2019, Devin signed a five-year $158 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. The contract boosted his annual NBA salary to a little more than $30 million, from a little more than $3 million.

Early Life and High School

Devin Booker was born on October 30, 1996 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Veronica Gutiérrez, a cosmetologist, and Melvin Booker, a professional basketball player who played for the NBA's Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors, among other teams. He is of Mexican, Puerto Rican, and African-American descent. Growing up, Booker was inspired by his father to take up basketball. As a freshman at Grandville High School in Michigan, he played on the varsity team; later, after moving to Mississippi to live with his father, he played varsity basketball at Moss Point High School.

At Moss Point, Booker immediately established his prowess, averaging 22.8 points per game as a sophomore and being named the South Mississippi Player of the Year by the Sun Herald. He did even better in his junior year, averaging 29.7 points per game and becoming the MVP of the Division 7-5A All-Division team. Moreover, he won his second-consecutive South Mississippi Player of the Year honors. In his senior year, Booker became Moss Point's all-time career scoring leader, with 2,263 points, and averaged 30.9 points per game. He finished the season having amassed a total of 2,518 points across his three years at Moss Point.

Collegiate Career

In high school, Booker was inundated with scholarship offers from schools such as Duke, UNC, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. He ultimately chose Kentucky, where he played one season with the Wildcats before declaring for the NBA draft. In his 38 games that season, Booker averaged 10 points per game.

Phoenix Suns

Booker was chosen as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA draft. After playing in seven Summer League games, he made his NBA debut in the Suns' season opener, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Booker had many accomplishments during his rookie season, most having to do with his age; for instance, he became the third-youngest player in NBA history, at the age of 19, to record a 30-point game. He had another strong season in 2016-17, when he became the youngest NBA player ever to record consecutive games of 39 or more points in the regular season. Moreover, Booker became only the sixth NBA player ever – as well as the youngest – to score 70 points in a single game, which he accomplished against the Boston Celtics. In the 2017-18 season, Booker reached 4,000 career points. However, his season was significantly hampered by injuries. Continuing to show his dominance in 2018-19, Booker reached 5,000 career points and became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games. He was once again sidelined due to injury, however, missing the last three games of the season. Returning for the 2019-20 season, Booker recorded over 30 points in seven consecutive games, a franchise record. He also reached 7,000 career points, and helped the Suns carry an eight-game winning streak in the NBA Bubble.

In the 2020-21 season, Booker reached 8,000 points, and, along with teammate Chris Paul, led the Suns to their first playoff berth since 2010. The team went on to sweep the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the Conference Finals. This resulted in the Suns' first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. Ultimately, the team fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals in six games. The following season, Booker helped the Suns achieve a franchise-record 18-game winning streak en route to an overall record of 64-18 for the regular season, the best in the league. In the postseason, the Suns lost to the Mavericks in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals. Booker signed a four-year contract extension with the Suns in the summer of 2022, and went on to reach 12,000 career points in the ensuing season. The Suns beat the Clippers to make it back to the Western Conference Semifinals for a second-consecutive year, but this time lost to the Nuggets in six games.

National Team Career

Beyond the NBA, Booker has played basketball for the US national team. At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he won the gold medal with the team by beating France.

Personal Life

Booker has his own charitable foundation, called Starting Five. The foundation gives money to non-profit organizations and charities in Phoenix, Arizona.

Booker resides in a 5,590-square-foot house in Paradise Valley, Arizona that he purchased in 2019 for $3.5 million.