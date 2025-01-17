What is Desmond Mason's net worth?

Desmond Mason is an American artist and former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $8 million. Desmond Mason played in the NBA from 2000-2009 after being selected 17th overall by the Seattle SuperSonics. Known for his athleticism, he won the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The 6'5″ shooting guard/small forward played for Seattle (2000-2003), Milwaukee Bucks (2003-2005, 2007-2008), New Orleans Hornets (2005-2007), and Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2009). His best scoring season came in 2004-05 with Milwaukee, averaging 17.2 points per game. Over his 10-year career, he averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Mason's career highlights include his dunking ability and solid mid-range game, though injuries impacted his later years. After retirement, he pursued his passion for art, becoming a successful painter and gallery owner.

Salary and Career Earnings

During his NBA career, Desmond earned a total of $37.6 million. His highest-paid season was 2006-2007 when he earned $8 million.

Early Life and Collegiate Career

Born on October 11, 1977, in Waxahachie, Texas, Desmond Mason's passion for both basketball and art emerged early on. He attended Waxahachie High School, where he excelled in both sports and academics. His athleticism and scoring ability caught the eye of college recruiters, leading him to Oklahoma State University.

At Oklahoma State, Mason continued to shine on the basketball court, leading the Cowboys to the Elite Eight in 2000. His impressive performances earned him recognition as a talented basketball player, but it was his artistic pursuits that truly set him apart. He majored in studio art, honing his skills in painting and drawing.

NBA Career

Desmond Mason was drafted from Oklahoma State University by the Seattle SuperSonics during the 2000 National Basketball Association draft. The following year, he made history by becoming the team's first player to win the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

In 2003, Mason and Gary Payton – considered one of the greatest point guards of all time – were traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Ronald "Flip" Murray and Walter Ray Allen Jr. The following year, Mason led with 32 points in a 95-90 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2005, Mason was traded to the New Orleans Hornets in exchange for Canadian player Jamaal Magliore. On July 23, 2007, he was again contracted to the Milwaukee Bucks but remained with the team for little more than a year. On August 13, 2008, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On September 17, 2009, Mason signed on to play with the Sacramento Kings but was waived after the fifth game. On November 4 that year, he played his final NBA game – a 105-113 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Art & Charity

An accomplished abstract expressionist artist, Desmond Mason works with latex, acrylic, watercolors, and oil paint. He also works with ceramics. In 2004, he founded the Desmond Mason Art Show, which supports numerous organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, White Fields Home for Boys, the NFL Player's Association Scholarship Fund, the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation, Capital for Kids, and Allied Arts of Oklahoma City. In 2017, Mason paired with Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee to host Barbershop Mondays, offering free haircuts to young men in the community and a safe space for conversation.

Mason's work has been displayed in various galleries around the United States. From September 7 to October 12, 2024, his exhibition, "Blurred Lines: The Intersection of Street and Abstract Art," was on display at the William Campbell Gallery in Fort Worth, Texas. He has stated that each piece he creates is an attempt to capture the raw, unfiltered energy of the street and blend it with the structured chaos of abstraction. He names American abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock and Latvian American painter Mark Rothko among his favorite artists.

Hundreds of art fans have purchased Mason's work, including American actor George Clooney and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

On his Tumblr page, Mason states, "Some people paint to create, but I paint to live."

Film

Desmond Mason appeared as an NBA player in the 2002 American sports comedy film "Like Mike," about an orphan who magically gains the talent to play basketball after finding a pair of old sneakers that once belonged to Michael Jordan. Mason also appeared in the 2012 comedy film "Crazy Enough" about identical twins separated at birth – one who becomes a psychiatrist and one who becomes a patient at a mental institution. In 2022, Mason appeared in the short action film "The Guard," written and directed by Lance McDaniel.

Personal Life

Desmond Mason and his former wife Andrea—who once played on Oklahoma State University's soccer team, and whom he began dating in college—have two children, Jada and Elijah. Andrea owns three barre3 studios in Oklahoma City and another in Tulsa, where members can become healthy in body, mind, and spirit.

In November 2024, Mason was arrested in Oklahoma and jailed for contempt of court when he failed to appear for a court hearing concerning his and Andrea's divorce. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.