What is DeMarcus Cousins' net worth and salary?

DeMarcus Cousins is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $37 million. DeMarcus Cousins was one of the most dominant and polarizing big men in the modern era of the NBA. A four-time All-Star known for his bruising physicality, versatile scoring, and fiery temperament, Cousins spent the prime of his career as a centerpiece for the Sacramento Kings, where he consistently put up All-NBA caliber numbers. Drafted fifth overall in 2010 out of Kentucky, Cousins averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game for six straight seasons and was considered one of the league's top centers. However, injuries and off-court drama derailed what once looked like a surefire Hall of Fame trajectory. Despite flashes of brilliance with teams like the Pelicans and Warriors, Cousins' later years were marred by injuries and short-term contracts. Even so, his impact on the game and reputation as a fierce competitor remain undeniable.

Early Life and College Career

DeMarcus Amir Cousins was born on August 13, 1990, in Mobile, Alabama. A gifted athlete from a young age, he attended LeFlore Magnet High School, where he quickly gained national recognition for his basketball skills. Cousins was selected as a McDonald's All-American and one of the top recruits in the country.

He committed to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky under coach John Calipari. In his lone season (2009–2010), Cousins averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, helping lead Kentucky to the Elite Eight. His combination of size, footwork, and touch around the rim made him a top prospect in the 2010 NBA Draft.

NBA Career and Highlights

Cousins was selected fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft. Almost immediately, he became the focal point of the Kings' offense. Despite clashing at times with coaches and teammates, Cousins' production was elite. He averaged a double-double for six consecutive seasons in Sacramento and was named an All-Star four times (2015–2018).

In February 2017, Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal. Paired with fellow big man Anthony Davis, the duo created one of the most formidable frontcourts in the league. Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game during the 2017–18 season when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon—a devastating injury that would change the course of his career.

After his injury, Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, hoping to rehab his value while chasing a title. Though he contributed during the regular season and playoffs, another injury (a torn quad) hampered his performance, and the Warriors ultimately fell short in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Over the next few years, Cousins bounced between teams on short-term deals, including the Lakers, Rockets, Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets. While he remained a capable contributor off the bench, injuries and declining athleticism prevented him from regaining his former dominance.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Over the course of his NBA career, DeMarcus Cousins earned approximately $91 million in salary alone, not including additional millions from endorsements and off-court deals.

Cousins signed his rookie contract with the Sacramento Kings in 2010, a four-year deal worth around $7 million. After quickly establishing himself as one of the league's top young big men, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2011. In 2013, he signed a four-year $62 million extension with Sacramento, becoming the cornerstone of the franchise. Upon signing that deal, he pledged $1 million to Sacramento families and community programs, cementing his connection to the city.

By the 2017–2018 season, Cousins' annual salary had topped $18 million, and he appeared poised to sign a supermax contract worth over $200 million with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, a torn Achilles tendon late that season derailed those plans and dramatically altered his financial trajectory.

In 2018, Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million mid-level exception deal with the Golden State Warriors in hopes of rehabilitating his value and chasing a title. He followed that with a $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in 2019, but a torn ACL kept him off the court that season. Over the next several years, he bounced between teams like the Rockets, Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets, mostly on veteran minimum and 10-day contracts.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Cousins earned $45 million from salary and endorsements, briefly ranking him among the highest-paid athletes in the world during that span.

2010–2014 (Rookie Deal with Kings): Cousins signed a four-year, $13.7 million contract.

2014–2018 (Kings Extension): In 2013, he signed a four-year, $62 million extension, cementing his role as Sacramento's franchise player.

2018–2019 (Warriors): Signed a one-year, $5.3 million mid-level exception deal following his Achilles injury.

2019–2020 (Lakers): Signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal but missed the season due to a torn ACL.

2020–2022: Played on multiple 10-day and minimum contracts with teams like the Rockets, Clippers, Bucks, and Nuggets.

Real Estate

In October 2017, DeMarcus paid $6.5 million for an incredible 2-acre estate in Las Vegas. The home, which is more like a luxury resort, has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and encompasses 20,000 square feet. He listed the home for sale in September 2020 for $8 million. He accepted $7.5 million in March 2021. Here's an incredible video tour of the home: