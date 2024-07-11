Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $80 Million Birthdate: Jul 21, 1988 (35 years old) Birthplace: Houston Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 11 in (2.11 m) Profession: Basketball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare DeAndre Jordan's Net Worth

What is DeAndre Jordan's Net Worth and Salary?

DeAndre Jordan is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $80 million. During his NBA career, DeAndre Jordan has earned $175 million in salary alone.

The 6'11" rebound machine is a three-time All-NBA and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team member and has twice led the league in rebounding. He also holds the NBA record for highest career field goal percentage at 67.5% and was a gold medalist with 2016 U.S. Olympic team. He won an NBA Championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets.

Early Life and High School

Hyland DeAndre Jordan Jr. was born on July 21, 1988 in Houston, Texas. He went to Episcopal High School through his junior years where he impressed everyone with his skills — averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks as a sophomore. He stepped it up to 16.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 blocks as a junior. For his senior year he moved to Christian Life Center Academy and really took off, scoring 26.1 points, grabbing 15.2 rebounds and blocking 8.1 shots per game. Jordan's excellent performance made him a third-team Parade All-American, first-team All-Greater Houston, and a two-time all-state pick. Coming out of high school, he was ranked the eighth overall prospect, the second-best center and the top player in Texas by Rivals.com.

College Career

In his freshman year at Texas A&M University he started 21 out of 35 games, averaging 20 minutes and 1.3 blocks per game. He shot a team-high 61.7% from the field (mostly from close range) but struggled with free throws at 43.7%. He eventually earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Rookie Team and declared for the 2008 NBA draft after that season. He was projected to fall anywhere between No. 10 to No. 28 with various mock drafts suggesting picks by the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets.

Los Angeles Clippers

Jordan was picked 35th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2008 NBA draft. He signed a 3-year contract worth $2,140,809 followed by a 4-year $43 million extension. The Golden State Warriors had offered him a similar deal but the Clippers quickly matched it to retain him.

In the 2012-13 season Jordan's free-throw percentage dropped significantly but he played all 82 games for the first time and led the league with a 64.3% field-goal percentage. Next, he joined Team USA's minicamp in Las Vegas in 2013 and set a career-high nine blocks against the Sacramento Kings in November. He finished the 2013-14 season as the league's rebounding leader With 13.6 rebounds per game.

In 2015 Jordan re-signed with the Clippers on a four-year, $88 million contract. In November he became the Clippers' all-time leader in rebounds. Jordan achieved more milestones in the 2016-17 season including playing his 600th career game. He participated in the Slam Dunk Contest and was named a Western Conference All-Star for the first time. Jordan's strong performance continued into the 2017-18 season, recording career highs in points and exceeding team records for games played.

Dallas Mavericks

Jordan signed a 1-year $22,897,200 agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on July 6, 2018. He started off the season with three consecutive double-doubles, a feat no Dallas player had achieved since Popeye Jones in 1994. Later in October he logged 12 points, a career-high nine assists and 19 rebounds in a 113–104 loss to the Utah Jazz, marking his sixth double-double in as many games to start the season.

On November 7, 2019 Jordan grabbed 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 117–102 loss to the Utah Jazz, setting a franchise record with at least 10 rebounds in 11 straight games. Then, on November 19 he recorded 17 points and a season-high 20 rebounds in a 98–88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. On December 2 he recorded 16 points and a season-high 23 rebounds in a 114–110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. He matched this rebound total in December during games against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers

On January 31, 2019 Jordan was traded to the New York Knicks. On March 15 he posted 11 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists in a 109–83 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. In July of the same year he signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

Jordan debuted for the Nets on October 23 with two points and three rebounds in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On December 21 he recorded a season-high 20 rebounds and added 12 points and six assists in a win against the Atlanta Hawks. On February 20, 2020 he logged his tenth double-double that season with 14 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On September 3, 2021 Jordan was traded to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. A few days later he agreed to a buyout with the Pistons and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on September 9. However, in March of the following year the Lakers waived him.

Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets

On March 3, 2022 Jordan joined the Philadelphia 76ers, reuniting with Doc Rivers, his former Clippers coach and ex-Nets teammate James Harden. Later in July he signed with the Denver Nuggets. He made quite a splash on November 22 by grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in a tight 98-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

He then re-signed with the Nuggets on July 21, 2023. On November 27 he had a standout game with season-highs of 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists, helping the injury-hit Nuggets beat his old team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Personal Life

Jordan is a staunch Christian who isn't shy about expressing his faith. He's also vegan and has hosted a vegan cooking show called "Cooking Clean".

Real Estate

In 2015, DeAndre paid $12.7 million for a newly built mansion in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. For some reason he dumped this house after a year, taking a $1 million loss. In 2016 he paid $5 million for a home in the Serra Retreat neighborhood of Malibu. On one day in May 2019 DeAndre did two things: 1) He paid $10 million for an incredible mansion in Malibu and 2) he sold the Serra Retreat home for $5.7 million. In February 2020 he listed his latest Malibu mansion for $9.95 million, $50k LESS than he paid for it less than a year earlier.