What is Damon Jones' net worth?

Damon Jones is an American professional basketball coach and former professional basketball player who has a net worth of $7 million. During his NBA career, Damon earned a little under $22 million in salary.

Damon Jones earned a reputation as one of the NBA's most dependable three-point shooters during the 2000s. Despite going undrafted, he played 11 seasons in the league between 1999 and 2010, appearing for ten different teams and carving out a niche as a reliable perimeter threat and locker-room leader. His best year came with the Miami Heat in 2004-05, when he started 66 games and ranked among the NBA's leaders in three-pointers made and three-point percentage. After retiring as a player, Jones moved into coaching and player development, later serving as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their 2016 championship run.

Early Life

Damon Darron Jones was born on August 25, 1976, in Galveston, Texas. He attended Ball High School before enrolling at the University of Houston, where he played three seasons for the Cougars. Known for his shooting and court vision, Jones averaged double-figure scoring as a junior before declaring for the 1997 NBA Draft. He went undrafted but continued pursuing a professional career, spending time in the Continental Basketball Association and other minor leagues before finally breaking through to the NBA in 1999.

NBA Career

Jones made his NBA debut with the New Jersey Nets during the 1999-2000 season. Over the next several years he became a journeyman guard, playing short stints with the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, and Sacramento Kings. Though rarely a starter, he gained respect as a sharp-shooting backup capable of changing the pace of a game with his outside touch.

His breakout came in 2004-05 with the Miami Heat, where he started most of the season alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal. Jones averaged 11.6 points per game and hit 225 three-pointers, the third-highest total in the league, while leading the NBA in true-shooting percentage at 62.5%. His accuracy from deep made him one of the most efficient guards in the league and helped Miami reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2005 he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing three seasons with LeBron James and becoming a key veteran in the locker room. Later stops included the Milwaukee Bucks and minor-league assignments before retiring from professional basketball in 2010. Over his 11-season career, Jones averaged 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Damon Jones's NBA earnings reflected the solid career of a respected role player. After several one-year contracts early in his career, he earned a $2.5 million salary during his breakout season with the Miami Heat in 2004-05. The following year, he signed a four-year, $16 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the largest contract of his playing career. In total, his NBA salaries added up to an estimated $21.7 million. His career earnings placed him among the highest-paid undrafted guards of his generation, particularly impressive given his non-traditional path into the league.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement, Jones transitioned to coaching and player development. He began as an assistant with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching staff. As an assistant coach under Tyronn Lue, he helped the team refine its perimeter play and shooting mechanics, contributing to the franchise's historic 2016 NBA Championship victory.

Jones has since continued working in player development roles and has occasionally appeared as an on-air basketball analyst, offering insight based on two decades of experience in professional basketball.

2025 Gambling Arrest

In October 2025, Damon Jones was arrested as part of a sweeping FBI investigation into an alleged nationwide gambling and poker-game scandal that also implicated Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier. Federal prosecutors announced indictments for more than 30 people accused of participating in illegal gambling operations with ties to organized crime families.

According to U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr., Jones was among three defendants charged in connection with both indictments, which described an elaborate scheme to rig high-stakes poker games using hidden technology capable of reading and transmitting card data. The FBI alleged that participants, including Jones and other former athletes, acted as "face cards" who attracted wealthy victims to exclusive games in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, and New York. Once play began, those games were manipulated using modified self-shuffling machines and hidden signals that allowed conspirators to cheat victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Federal officials stated that Jones was a former NBA player at the time of his alleged involvement and not working in an NBA coaching capacity. The Justice Department described the broader operation as "one of the most brazen sports-related gambling conspiracies since the legalization of online sports betting."

Personal Life

Away from basketball, Jones has pursued business and community ventures and is known for his outspoken personality. He has one child with former WNBA star Tina Thompson, who was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.