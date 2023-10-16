What is Dahntay Jones's Net Worth?

Dahntay Jones is a professional basketball coach and former player who has a net worth of $10 million. Dahntay Jones serves as a player development coach for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers. As a player, he had tenures with eight different NBA teams between 2003 and 2017, and won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Jones also played in the NBA Development League for a few seasons.

During his NBA career Dahntay Jones earned $18 million in salary.

Early Life and High School

Dahntay Jones was born on December 27, 1980 in Trenton, New Jersey to Joanne and Larry. His father played college basketball at St. Peter's College. Raised in Hamilton Square, New Jersey, Jones attended Steinert High School, where he was a skilled basketball player. In his senior year, he averaged 24 points and nine rebounds per game.

Collegiate Career

Jones attended Rutgers University for his freshman and sophomore years of college, playing basketball with the Scarlet Knights. He then transferred to Duke University to play for the Blue Devils. As a senior at Duke, Jones averaged 17.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game across 33 games.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the 2003 NBA draft, Jones was chosen by the Boston Celtics with the 20th overall pick; however, his rights were eventually traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He made his NBA debut in November in a 98-97 win over the Seattle SuperSonics. Jones spent four seasons with the Grizzlies, averaging five points per game during that time.

Sacramento Kings

In September of 2007, Jones signed with the team that had originally selected him in 2003, the Celtics; however, he was waived the following month. He went on to sign with the Sacramento Kings in December. Jones made his debut with the Kings in a 109-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Just two months later, he was waived by the team.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 2008

A month after being waived by the Kings, Jones was acquired by the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League. In his debut with the team, the Mad Ants lost to the Dakota Wizards 102-125.

Denver Nuggets

Jones signed with the Denver Nuggets in the summer of 2008. He made his debut with the team at the end of October, posting three points and three rebounds in a 94-98 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Nuggets ended up making it to the Western Conference Finals, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Indiana Pacers

In July of 2009, Jones signed a four-year deal with the Indiana Pacers. He made his team debut in late October, recording 17 points and five rebounds in a 109-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Jones ultimately played three seasons with the Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks

Jones was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2012. He debuted with the team at the end of October in a 99-91 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks

Before the end of the 2012-13 season, Jones was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. His team debut came in late February as the Hawks beat the Kings 122-108. In September of 2013, Jones signed with the Chicago Bulls, but was waived shortly after. He ended up not playing in the 2013-14 season.

Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 2014-2015

Jones signed with the Jazz in 2014, but was waived a month later. In late November, he returned to the Mad Ants of the NBA Development League, making his season debut in a 115-124 loss to the Delaware 87ers.

Los Angeles Clippers

In January of 2015, Jones signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. His debut two days later saw the team fall to the Cavaliers 121-126. Jones went on to sign a second 10-day contract with the Clippers at the end of January, and in early February signed with the team for the remainder of the season.

Grand Rapids Drive

Jones signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015, and appeared in four preseason games with the team. However, he was waived after that. In December, he was acquired by the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. He debuted with the Drive the following day, posting 13 points and two rebounds in a 128-99 victory over Raptors 905.

Cleveland Cavaliers

In April of 2016, Jones signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made his team debut the same night as the Cavaliers fell 110-112 to the Detroit Pistons. The team went on to have a terrific end to the season, ultimately winning the NBA championship by defeating the Golden State Warriors in seven games. Jones was waived by the Cavaliers that July, and was then re-signed in September. He was waived again in October. In April of 2017, Jones again re-signed with the team. The Cavaliers went on to reach the NBA Finals for the third straight season, but this time lost to the Warriors in five games.

Coaching Career

In late 2020, it was announced that Jones would be a player development coach for one of his former teams, the Clippers.

Personal Life

From 2011 to 2022, Jones was married to businesswoman Valeisha Butterfield. Together, they had two children named Dahntay Jr. and Dillon. Jones also has three children from prior relationships.