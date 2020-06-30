Craig Hodges net worth: Craig Hodges is an American former professional basketball player and coach who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for winning two NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Craig Hodges was born in Park Forest, Illinois in June 1960. He was a 6'2″ shooting guard who played at Rich East High School. Hodges played his college basketball for Long Beach State. He was drafted #48 overall in the 1982 NBA Draft by the San Diego Clippers. Hodges played for the Clippers from 1982 to 1984 and for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1984 to 1988. He played for the Phoenix Suns in 1988 and for the Chicago Bulls from 1988 to 1992. He then played overseas and won the Turkish Cup championship in 1995. Craig Hodges won the NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1991 and 1992. He was the NBA Three-Point Contest champion in 1990, 1991, and 1992. He then coached Chicago State from 1994 to 1996 and was an assistant coach for the Los Angels Lakers from 2005 to 2011. In 1996 he sued the NBA for $40 million claiming he was blackballed.