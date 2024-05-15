What is Colman Domingo's Net Worth?

Colman Domingo is an American actor, playwright, and director who has a net worth of $8 million. Colman Domingo is known for his roles in such films as "Selma," "If Beale Street Could Talk," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Zola," and "Rustin." On television, he has acted in such series as "Law & Order," "The Big Gay Sketch Show," "Fear the Walking Dead," and "Euphoria." Domingo's notable acting credits on stage include the Broadway musicals "Passing Strange" and "The Scottsboro Boys."

Early Life and Education

Colman Domingo was born on November 28, 1969 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the third of four children in a working-class family. He is of Belizean and Guatemalan descent. When Domingo was nine, his father left the family, and he was subsequently raised by his mother Edith and eventually his stepfather, Clarence. Domingo was educated at Overbrook High School and Temple University.

Film Career

Domingo made his film debut in the 1995 film "Timepiece." Over the remainder of the decade, he appeared in "Around the Fire," "King of the Bingo Game," and "True Crime." Kicking off the 21st century, Domingo appeared in "Desi's Looking for a New Girl." He next appeared in "Kung Phooey!," released in 2003. Domingo didn't act much on the big screen during the rest of the decade; his only other credits were 2006's "Freedomland" and 2008's "Miracle at St. Anna." He was much more prolific in the 2010s, starting with appearances in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" and Spike Lee's "Red Hook Summer." In 2013, Domingo was in four films: "All is Bright," "42," "Hair Brained," and "The Butler." The following year, he portrayed civil rights activist Ralph Abernathy in Ava DuVernay's historical drama "Selma." Domingo was in another historical drama, Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation," in 2016. Two years after that, he had roles in "Assassination Nation," "First Match," and "If Beale Street Could Talk." Domingo's last role of the decade was in the 2019 Natalie Portman film "Lucy in the Sky."

Domingo began the 2020s by giving acclaimed performances in the black comedy "Zola" and the August Wilson adaptation "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." For both performances, he earned Independent Spirit Award nominations for Best Supporting Male. Domingo next appeared in the action thriller "Without Remorse," the drama "The God Committee," and the supernatural horror film "Candyman," all in 2021. He had one of his most prolific years in 2023, appearing in five films, including "Sing Sing," "The Color Purple," and "Rustin." Domingo received numerous honors for his performance as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in "Rustin," including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He went on to appear in Ethan Coen's comedy road film "Drive-Away Dolls" in 2024. Domingo subsequently portrayed Joe Jackson in Antoine Fuqua's biographical musical drama "Michael," about the life of legendary singer and dancer Michael Jackson.

Television Career

Domingo first appeared on television in the late 1990s with various guest appearances on the police procedural series "Nash Bridges." In the 2000s, he made multiple appearances on shows in the "Law & Order" franchise, and was a regular cast member on the sketch comedy program "The Big Gay Sketch Show." Domingo landed his longest-running role yet in 2015 when he began playing Victor Strand on "Fear the Walking Dead," a spinoff of the post-apocalyptic horror series "The Walking Dead." He remained on the show until its conclusion in 2023, and also directed a few episodes. Meanwhile, Domingo appeared on several other shows, including the medical period drama "The Knick" and the teen drama "Euphoria." For his recurring role as recovering drug addict Ali on "Euphoria," he earned an Emmy Award nomination.

Stage Career

Domingo's stage credits in the 1990s include productions of "Out of the Inkwell," "Twelfth Night," "Desk Set," "Journey to the West," and "Romeo and Juliet." He also wrote the play "Up Jumped Springtime." In the early 2000s, Domingo acted in such plays as "Fences," "Love's Labour's Lost," and "The Winter's Tale." He had one of his most acclaimed stage roles in the rock musical "Passing Strange," which premiered on Broadway in 2008. A couple of years later, Domingo premiered his one-man autobiographical play "A Boy and His Soul" at the Vineyard Theatre, and played Billy Flynn in a Broadway revival of "Chicago."

While still acting in "Chicago" in 2010, Domingo originated the role of Mr. Bones in the new Kander and Ebb musical "The Scottsboro Boys." He received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his work, and later earned a Laurence Olivier Award nomination after he reprised the role on the West End in 2014. Domingo's other notable stage credits have included productions of "Blood Knot," "Guys and Dolls," and "A Raisin in the Sun." He also wrote and acted in "Wild with Happy," wrote "Dot," and co-wrote the book for the Broadway musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

Personal Life & Real Estate

Openly gay, Domingo married his husband Raúl in 2014. The couple first met in 2005.

In 2018, Colman paid $1 million for a home in Downey, California. In April 2024, Domingo paid $4.4 million for a home in Malibu.