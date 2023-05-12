Clark Kellogg Net Worth

What is Clark Kellogg's net worth?

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $2 Million Salary: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Jul 2, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Cleveland Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Profession: Basketball player, Announcer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Clark Kellogg's Net Worth

Early Life and College Career

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Kellogg's athletic prowess was evident early on. He attended St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, where he excelled as a basketball player. His talent and hard work earned him a scholarship to Ohio State University, a respected program in college basketball. At Ohio State, Kellogg was a standout player, earning All-Big Ten Conference and Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. His exceptional performance during his college years raised his profile and made him a top prospect for the NBA.

Professional Basketball Career

Kellogg was selected 8th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1982 NBA Draft. His rookie season was impressive; he averaged 20.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, earning him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team. Over the next few years, Kellogg became known for his scoring ability, rebounding prowess, and versatile skill set. However, his promising career was cut short by chronic knee injuries. After just five seasons in the NBA, Kellogg was forced to retire in 1987. Despite his short career, Kellogg left a lasting impression on the Pacers' organization, averaging 18.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game over his career.

Transition to Broadcasting

After his playing career ended, Kellogg found a new avenue to contribute to the sport he loved. He began his broadcasting career as a radio and television analyst for the Pacers. His insightful commentary, coupled with his deep knowledge of the game, quickly established him as a respected voice in basketball analysis. In 1990, Kellogg joined ESPN as a basketball analyst, further broadening his influence in the sports broadcasting world.

CBS Sports and Beyond

In 1993, Kellogg joined CBS Sports, where he became one of the primary voices of college basketball, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Known for his catchphrases, such as "spurtability" and "stat-sheet stuffer supreme," Kellogg became a beloved figure in the CBS Sports broadcasting booth. From 2008 to 2014, he served as the lead college basketball analyst for CBS, providing commentary during the Final Four and National Championship games.

In addition to his broadcasting work, Kellogg has held several leadership roles in sports. From 2010 to 2014, he served as Vice President of Player Relations for the Pacers, helping guide player development on and off the court. He's also been a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Board of Directors and the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics.

Personal Life and Legacy

Off the court, Kellogg is known for his philanthropy and commitment to community service. He and his wife, Rosy, have three children and are actively involved in numerous charitable organizations. His son, Nick, followed in his father's footsteps, playing basketball at Ohio University.