Chris Mullin net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NBA Players Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: Jul 30, 1963 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: Basketball player, Actor, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Chris Mullin's Net Worth

What is Chris Mullin's Net Worth and Salary?

Chris Mullin is a former professional basketball player, coach, and executive who has a net worth of $14 million. Chris Mullin played in the NBA from 1985 to 2001, during which time he had two tenures with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Indiana Pacers. Mullin also won two Olympic gold medals representing the United States, notably as a member of the famed 1992 "Dream Team."

After his playing days were over, Mullin was hired as a special assistant by the Warriors, and was named Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the team in April of 2004. In 2009, the team announced that Mullin's expiring contract would not be renewed. In 2013, the Sacramento Kings hired him as an advisor. In 2010, Mullin was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Dream Team. On Feb. 28, 2011, Mullin was elected to the College Basketball Hall of Fame. On April 4, 2011, Mullin was inducted again to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, this time for his individual career. On March 19, 2012, Mullin's number was retired by the Golden State Warriors.

Career Earnings

During his NBA career, Chris Mullin earned $40 million in salary alone. His highest-earning season was 1990-1991 when he was paid $4.1 million by the Indiana Pacers. That's the same as making around $10 million in today's dollars.

Early Life and High School

Chris Mullin was born on July 30, 1963 in New York City. He had an older brother named Roddy who passed away in 2019. Mullin caught the basketball bug early in life, and regularly traveled to the Bronx and Harlem to play against some of the best basketball players in the city. His local profile grew when he played CYO basketball at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish; he also won a national free throw youth contest in 1974. As a teen, Mullin attended Power Memorial Academy before transferring to Xaverian High School as a junior. He led the latter school to a New York Class A state championship in 1981.

Collegiate Career

For college, Mullin was recruited by Hall of Fame coach Lou Carnesecca to play basketball at St. John's University in Queens. In his freshman year, he averaged 16.6 points per game, a school record for a freshman. Mullin went on to be named Big East Player of the Year for each of his subsequent three years at St. John's. As a senior, he averaged 19.8 points per game and led his team to the 1985 Final Four. He concluded his collegiate career as St. John's all-time leading scorer, with 2,440 points. Moreover, Mullin won the John R. Wooden Award and his third-consecutive Haggerty Award, and was named both USBWA and UPI College Player of the Year.

Golden State Warriors, 1985-1997

In the 1985 NBA draft, Mullin was chosen in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. During his first three seasons with the team, he served primarily as a spot-up shooting guard in the backcourt. The best of those was his second season, when the Warriors reached the Western Conference semifinals. In his third season, Mullin admitted to new team coach Don Nelson that he was an alcoholic; after missing a number of practices, he was suspended, and subsequently entered a rehab program. Mullin returned in 1988 to kick off a career resurgence. For five consecutive seasons through 1993, he scored an average of 25 points or more, helping the Warriors make it to five consecutive playoffs. In the playoffs, he formed a trio known as "Run TMC" with Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway. Mullin's performance began declining in 1993 as his physical condition worsened and he started missing numerous games. Seen as injury-prone, he was given a less central role on the team, which instead grew increasingly centered on Latrell Sprewell.

Indiana Pacers

Following the 1996-97 season, Mullin was traded to the Indiana Pacers. In his first season with the team, he started all 82 games and averaged 11.3 points per game. Mullin helped lead the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Chicago Bulls in seven games. In his second season in Indiana, he was moved more toward the background as Jalen Rose was given more time at small forward. While mostly a bench player in 2000, Mullin appeared in three games of the NBA Finals, where the Pacers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Return to the Golden State Warriors

Mullin returned to his original team, the Warriors, for the 2000-01 season. It would be his final season as a player before his retirement.

National Team Career

Outside the NBA, Mullin played for the United States men's basketball team at various global tournaments. In 1983, he was on the team that won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Caracas, and in 1984 helped the US win gold at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Mullin's greatest year on the national team was 1992, when he won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona as a member of the legendary "Dream Team." Also that year, he won gold at the FIBA Americas Championship in Portland, Oregon.

Executive and Coaching Career

After retiring from playing, Mullin became a special assistant for his former team the Warriors; he was soon named the team's executive vice president. Mullin left the team in 2009, and four years later became an advisor for the Sacramento Kings. In 2015, he took over the vacant head coaching position at his alma mater St. John's University. Mullin led the school to a 21-13 record and an NCAA tournament appearance in the 2018-19 season. Following that season, he resigned as head coach.

Broadcasting Career

In 2010, Mullin joined ESPN as an NBA studio analyst. Later, after he left his coaching job at St. John's in 2019, he became a pregame and postgame studio analyst for Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Personal Life

With his wife Liz, Mullin has four children, Christopher Jr., Sean, Kiera, and Liam.

Real Estate

In April 2001, the Mullins paid $2.8 million for a home in Danville, California. They sold this home in October 2015 for $2.6 million.

That same month, October 2015, the Mullins paid $3.5 million for a home in Manhasset, New York, right around the time he began coaching at nearby St. John's University. A year later they listed this home for $3.85 million, ultimately accepting $2.8 million in May 2020.