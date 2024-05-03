What is Channing Frye's Net Worth and Salary?

Channing Frye is a former professional basketball player who played for six different NBA teams between 2005 and 2019. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, he won the NBA Championship. Frye also played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Lakers. During his NBA career, Channing earned a little under $70 million in salary. In 2009 he signed a two year deal with the Suns for $3.8 million and in 2010 he signed a five year deal for $30 million. Frye signed a four year deal with Orlando in 2014 for $32 million.

Early Life and High School

Channing Frye was born on May 17, 1983 in White Plains, New York to Karen and Thomas. As a teenager, he went to St. Mary's High School in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was a star basketball player. In his junior year, Frye averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds per game as he led his team to a 26-7 record and a berth in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals. He performed even better in his senior year, averaging 22 points and 15 rebounds per game while leading his team to a 30-3 record and the Class 5A state championship.

Collegiate Career

For college, Frye attended the University of Arizona. In his freshman year playing for the Wildcats basketball team, he averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman team. As a sophomore, Frye averaged 12.6 points and eight rebounds per game, and as a junior averaged 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. In his senior year, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, and won the University of Arizona's Sapphire Award as the most outstanding senior male student-athlete.

New York Knicks

In the 2005 NBA draft, Frye was chosen with the eighth overall pick by the New York Knicks. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his rookie season, although his season was ended early due to an injury in late March. In his second and final season with the Knicks in 2006-07, Frye averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Portland Trail Blazers

Frye was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2007. Serving as a backup center during the 2007-08 season, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. After that season, he had surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle. Frye went on to play as a backup once again in the 2008-09 season, averaging career lows of 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. However, he also made his first postseason appearance as the Trail Blazers made it to the first round of the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

In the summer of 2009, Frye signed with the Phoenix Suns. He had a solid first season with the team, averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 points per game as the Suns made it to the Western Conference Finals. In the playoffs, Frye averaged career postseason highs of 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He had another strong season with the Suns in 2010-11, averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both regular-season career highs. In 2011-12, he averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Frye had to sit out the entirety of the following season after a physical screening revealed he had an enlarged heart. After recovering, he returned for the 2013-14 season and played in a career-high 82 games while averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic

Frye signed with the Orlando Magic in the summer of 2014. He had a disappointing first season with the team, averaging 7.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 75 games. Frye performed even worse in the 2015-16 season, averaging just 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 44 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Midway through the 2015-16 season, Frye was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team went on to finish first in the Central Division, advancing to the playoffs. There, the Cavaliers swept both the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they defeated the Toronto Raptors. In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games, giving Frye and the team the NBA Championship. The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals again in 2017 in a rematch with the Warriors; however, the Warriors ended up winning in five games.

Frye was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February of 2018. However, he only played nine games with the team before returning to the Cavaliers for the 2018-19 season. In that season, his final one in the NBA, Frye averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 36 games.

Post-playing Career

After retiring from the NBA, Frye began co-hosting the new podcast "Talkin' Blazers Podcast" on the NBC Sports Northwest network. Later, he started serving as a studio analyst for NBATV and TNT.

Personal Life

With his wife Lauren, Frye has four children. The couple established the Frye Family Foundation in 2010 with the aim of giving back to communities in Oregon and Arizona, where Frye had spent much of his career.

Real Estate

In 2014, Channing paid $2.35 million for a 10,000-square-foot home in Portland. He listed this in March 2024 for $5.9 million. Here is a video tour: