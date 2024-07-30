What Is Cameron Brink's Net Worth and Salary?

Cameron Brink is an American professional basketball player who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Cameron Brink played college basketball for Stanford University, and she joined the Los Angeles Sparks after being the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. As a high school basketball player, ESPN ranked Brink third in her class, and she was a McDonald's All-American. In college, Cameron was named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Player of the Year. She has also played for the United States national team, and the team won gold medals at the 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup, 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, and 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. Brink was named the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup's most valuable player.

Contracts & Salary

Upon joining the WNBA, Cameron signed a 4-year, $338,056 contract. The contract pays an average annual salary of $84,514.

Early Life

Cameron Brink was born Cameron Lee Brink on December 31, 2001, in Princeton, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Michelle Bain-Brink and Greg Brink, and she has a brother named Cy. Cameron's godparents are the parents of NBA player Stephen Curry. From the ages of 8 to 11, Brink lived in Amsterdam due to her parents' jobs at Nike, and the family returned to the U.S. before Cameron started sixth grade. As a child, she preferred art and volleyball, but she began playing basketball when she enrolled in a camp her godfather, Dell Curry, held while the Brink family was visiting the Curry family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cameron was the youngest player on the basketball team at her school in Amsterdam, and after her family moved to Oregon, she became a member of a basketball club. She attended Southridge High School in Beaverton and spent three seasons playing for the school's basketball team. Brink averaged 12.5 points per game during her freshman season, 17.1 points during her sophomore season, and 21.3 points during her junior season.

The team won the Class 6A state title in 2017 and 2018, and Cameron was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year after her sophomore and junior seasons. As a junior, "USA Today" named her Oregon Player of the Year. Brink transferred to Mountainside High School for her senior year and averaged 19.7 points per game. She was chosen to play in the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald's All-American Game, but they were both cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also played volleyball for Southridge, and the team won its first-ever state championship when she was a sophomore. Considered a five-star recruit, Cameron committed to her "dream school," Stanford, in November 2018.

College Career

During her freshman year at Stanford, Brink averaged 9.9 points per game. After the team won the Pac-12 tournament, Cameron was chosen for the All-Tournament team. Stanford won the 2021 NCAA championship as well. Brink was also selected for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and received an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. Cameron's 88 blocks during her freshman season set a single-season record for Stanford. During her sophomore year, Stanford won the Pac-12 tournament again, and Brink was chosen for the All-Tournament team. She averaged 13.5 points per game and set another single-season record with 91 blocks. Cameron was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was selected for the All-Defensive Team and All-Pac-12 Team. The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the Associated Press (AP) named her a third-team All-American, and she was selected for the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America team. Stanford made it to the Final Four in the 2022 NCAA tournament and to the second round the following year.

In February 2023, Brink became the school's all-time leader in blocks. During her junior season, she averaged 15.1 points per game and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year. The AP and USBWA gave her second-team All-American honors, and she was named a WBCA All-American again. Cameron broke her single-season record with 118 blocks, and she was ranked #3 in blocks per game among Division I players. In a November 2023 game against Duke, Brink scored 29 points, a career high. She achieved another career high with 24 rebounds on February 29, 2024. She was named Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Player of the Year and was selected the All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. She declared for the WNBA Draft on March 12, 2024.

Professional Career

In the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron was the second pick in the first round. She made her debut with the Los Angeles Sparks on May 4, 2024, during the pre-season. She scored 11 points during her first official game. During a June 18th game against the Connecticut Sun, Brink suffered a leg injury and had to sit out the game after the first quarter. The following day, it was announced that she had a torn ACL in her left knee and would not be able to play for the rest of the season. After the announcement, Brink wrote on Instagram, "You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."

Personal Life

In March 2021, Brink began a relationship with fellow Stanford University student Ben Felter. Cameron has spoken out in favor of the destigmatization of mental health and been open about her struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, she was honored with the College Sports Information Directors of America's CalHOPE Courage Award, which is given to California student athletes for "overcoming the stress, anxiety, and mental trauma associated with personal hardships and adversity." In 2023, she entered into a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the education technology company Chegg for a campaign in support of student mental health.

Career Highlights and Awards

In 2020, Cameron was named a McDonald's All-American, and in 2021, she was selected for the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, WBCA Coaches' All-American, and All-Pac-12 in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and she was chosen for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team all three years. Brink was Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022 and 2024, and the AP and USBWA named her Third-team All-American in 2022, Second-team All-American in 2023, and First-team All-American in 2024. She was named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year and FIBA 3×3 World Cup MVP in 2023 and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. That year, she also won the Lisa Leslie Award and was selected for the Unanimous first-team All-American.