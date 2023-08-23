Bruce Brown Net Worth

What is Bruce Brown's Net Worth and Salary?

Bruce Brown is a professional basketball player who has a net worth of $18 million. Bruce Brown began his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons from 2018 to 2020, and after that played for the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets. In 2023, Brown won the NBA championship title with the Nuggets. In July 2023 Bruce signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Early Life and High School

Bruce Brown Jr. was born on August 15, 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts. As a teenager, he attended Wakefield Memorial High School before transferring to Vermont Academy as a junior. Brown played both basketball and football in school. As a senior at Vermont Academy, he helped lead the basketball team to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AA championship, and was named the tournament's MVP. Due to his success, Brown was chosen to play in the 2016 Jordan Brand Classic.

Collegiate Career

Turning down offers from several schools, Brown committed to play college basketball with the Hurricanes at the University of Miami. He ultimately spent only two seasons there, as he chose to declare for the 2018 NBA draft following a sophomore season that was ended early due to a left foot injury. Brown finished his career at Miami averaging 11.7 points per game.

Detroit Pistons

In the 2018 NBA draft, Brown was chosen in the second round with the 42nd overall pick by the Detroit Pistons. He made his debut with the team in October in a game against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring no points in his 19 minutes of playing time. The Pistons went on to the playoffs, but fell in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the 2019-2020 season, Brown scored 22 points in a 113-109 victory over the Nets in November. Later, in February, he posted 19 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 128-123 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. Brown finished his second and final season with the Pistons having scored 8.9 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets

Brown was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in late 2020. Early the next year, he scored a new career high of 29 points in a 127-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Nets went on to advance to the playoffs, where they lost to the Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Brown had a solid second and final season with the Nets in 2021-2022, recording nine points per game. In the playoffs, he scored a team-leading 26 points as the Nets fell to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Denver Nuggets

In July of 2022, Brown signed with the Denver Nuggets. His first and only season with the team would be the best of his career to date, as he recorded 11. 5 points per game and helped lead the Nuggets to first place in the Western Conference. The team went on to sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference Finals and defeat the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals; it was the Nuggets' first championship win in 47 years. Brown was critical to the team's victory, as his 21 points in Game 4 of the series and his winning points in Game 5, with under two minutes left on the clock, helped clinch the title.

Indiana Pacers

After his success with the Nuggets, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers in July of 2023.