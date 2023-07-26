What is Bronny James' net worth and salary?

Bronny James is an American basketball player who has a net worth of $5 million.

Best known for being the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James was a consensus four-star recruit and was was named a McDonald's All-American as a senior in high school in 2023.

Early Life

Bronny James was born on October 6, 2004, in Cleveland, Ohio. His father, LeBron James, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His mother, Savannah Brinson, is a former high school basketball player. Bronny has two younger siblings, Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James.

Education

Bronny James attended Old Trail School in Bath, Ohio, for his first two years of high school. In 2018, he transferred to Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, California. In 2019, he transferred to Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California.

Career

Bronny James started playing basketball at a young age. He was a standout player in high school, averaging 28.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game as a senior. He was named a McDonald's All-American and was ranked as the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

James committed to play college basketball at the University of Southern California in 2022. He is expected to be one of the top players in the Pac-12 Conference when he arrives on campus.

Contracts, Salary, and Endorsements

Bronny James has already signed several endorsement deals, including deals with Nike, Sprite, and Panini. He is also expected to sign a lucrative contract with an NBA team when he enters the draft in 2024.

Personal Life

Bronny James is a popular figure on social media. He has over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Twitter. He is also active on his own YouTube channel, where he has over 1 million subscribers.

Cardiac Arrest Incident

On July 24, 2023 Bronny James suffered from a cardiac arrest during a USC practice.